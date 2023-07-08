Will Charles Barkley replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed? Skip Bayless begs the CBB Hall of Famer to join him on FS1

Social media is littered with videos of Skip Bayless going head-to-head with Shannon Sharpe and offering the most controversial opinions on sports.

Bayless is best known for his often polarizing statements about LA Lakers star LeBron James and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He's best known for his chemistry with co-host Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed," but all that came to an abrupt end when Sharpe walked away from the show in mid-June.

Speculation is rife that Sharpe had taken offense to Bayless belittling his career but was mostly put out by Bayless' behavior when NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed in January.

Bayless tweeted that the game was too crucial to be postponed due to the incident and in protest, and Sharpe did not appear for the next day's show. That could have been the beginning of the end for the duo.

Several notable personalities have been connected to the job, including Joy Taylor and Nick Wright. The most intriguing of them was Charles Barkley ,especially considering the pair's history.

Skip Bayless asked Barkley who also has several controversial takes, via Twitter to join him on "Undisputed." It wasn't a kind ask, with quite a bit of name-calling interspersed with the statement.

But would they really get along any better than Bayless and Sharpe did?

“All I have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool of himself,” Skip Bayless said. “I get to sit back and watch him walk himself right into an indefensible trap. I wouldn't even have to try. So, please, please, please, Charles, come be this idiot's debate partner.”

It was revealed that Sharpe's exit was fast-tracked, catching Bayless off guard and necessitating his two-month hiatus while they look for a replacement. Barkley has commitments with his spot on "Inside the NBA" on TNT alongside Shaquille O'Neal.

Whether he would consider crossing the divide to join Bayless is yet to be confirmed since he hasn't responded to Bayless' latest challenge.

Can Charles Barkley get along better with Skip Bayless than Shannon Sharpe did?

There aren't many sports talk show hosts who can keep up with Skip Bayless' relentless and often incendiary commentary. Shannon Sharpe matched him step for step, accounting for their undisputed chemistry, pun intended.

Earlier, Barkley had already lobbed the first grenade referring to Bayless as an idiot after news of Sharpe leaving the show broke. He made the comments during TNT's coverage of the celebrity-studded golf event dubbed "The Match."

“Travis Kelce's the best tight end," Barkley said. "It’s between him and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) as the best ever. And I don’t want to leave out Shannon Sharpe. I want one of those jobs where I can get a buyout for working with an idiot.”

Skip Bayless immediately returned fire tweeting; "Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot."

Both Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless are willful, opinionated characters, and it would make for an interesting if not explosive show if they were to partner up.

