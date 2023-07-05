Skip Bayless still doesn't have a definitive debate partner for the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed.

However, he mentioned that his good friend, hip-hop artist Lil Wayne, will have a more prominent role in the program.

Bayless recently tweeted:

“I cannot wait for Undisputed to return. And when it does, my brother Lil Wayne will be more involved than ever before.”

He tweeted this while quoting a video from the Twitter account of his eponymous podcast. Bayless answered a question from Drew of St. Louis, Missouri, who asked if he visits Lil Wayne once a week.

Skip Bayless answered:

“Wayne will be involved more than ever in Undisputed going forward. So will Young Money. I love you, man. And I thank you for yet another very memorable Saturday.”

Bayless also mentioned Lil Wayne's affinity for LSU, impressive work ethic, and risk-taking by trying something new in his future albums.

Lil Wayne – born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – wrote Undisputed's theme song, No Mercy. It was written and produced by Jingle Punks Music co-founder Jared Gutstadt. The song's full-length version was released through Cash Money Records.

The New Orleans native is the Chief Executive Officer of Young Money Entertainment and co-founder of Trukfit Clothing. He has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has won five Grammy Awards.

In 2012, he overtook Elvis Presley as the male artist with the most entries in the Billboard Hot 100, with 109 songs.

Meanwhile, no official word yet on who will take over from Shannon Sharpe. The Pro Football Hall of Famer tight end was Bayless' sparring partner since the show started on September 6, 2016.

Sharpe left the program after the 2023 NBA Finals after agreeing to a contract buyout. While the exact reason for his departure was not revealed, he and Bayless went through contentious topics that bordered on personal emotions.

There are rumors that two-time Super Bowl winner and FS1's Speak host LeSean McCoy might replace Sharpe on the debate table.

How Skip Bayless met Lil Wayne

The veteran sports media personality shared in a May 2023 episode of his podcast:

"The first day I ever met my man Lil Wayne was at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut, 2008. He was there early for the show. We had a pre-show meeting in the conference room."

"So, this was the week of The Masters. And somehow, we got across the table discussing how much I love Masters Sunday, and I said, 'Hey, to me, it's the best sports day of the year.'"

Skip Bayless added:

"And Wayne just lost it. He said, 'What? Golf tournament, Masters Sunday is the best?' I said, 'Yeah, because of X, Y, and Z.' He thought I had truly lost my mind."

Skip Bayless also shared that Lil Wayne attended his first Masters tournament in 2018. He then quoted a text from Wayne about that experience, which read:

"That was the only time I attended, but def (definitely) won't be the last time! Unforgettable and unmatched sports experience. Coming from someone who has been to Super Bowls, Final Fours, Stanley Cup Finals, and World Series, it was so relaxing and entertaining at the same time."

Aside from being a regular guest on Undisputed, Lil Wayne also had several appearances on ESPN's First Take during Skip Bayless' time there.

