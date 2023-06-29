Shannon Sharpe's time on Undisputed is now a bygone era. However, on the way out the door, he managed to leave one last soundbite that still lives rent free in the minds of fans. One fan turned the line into a TikTok and it got the former co-host's attention. Basically, the video made a joke about how he left his fans wanting more while saying he left everything on the table.

Here's the original soundbite taken from the show that featured the co-host audibly tearing up:

"All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, [know] I gave you everything I had."

In response, Sharpe laughed while asking to be left alone. Here's how he put it:

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Kevín @KevOnStage When you promised her rounds and only delivered ROUND. When you promised her rounds and only delivered ROUND. https://t.co/rOpjQh15OH I tell ya what. Y’all going to leave me alone. I ain’t bothering nobody 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/kevonstage/sta… I tell ya what. Y’all going to leave me alone. I ain’t bothering nobody 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/kevonstage/sta…

"I tell ya what. Y’all going to leave me alone. I ain’t bothering nobody. (laughing while crying emoji)"

Well, now that his employment on the show is over, he really is bothering fewer people. However, if there's anyone going through withdrawls, the former tight end still hosts his Club Shay-Shay podcast. Once the rumors turned into news which turned into action, various analysts commented on where they saw him heading next.

Not many expected the split between Skip Bayless and the former tight end to keep the show host down for long. Stephen A. Smith has been open to having him on First Take as a part-time guest. However, he wouldn't be returning as a full-time member in the same capacity as Undisputed.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/milehighmoment… Mile High Moments @MileHighMoments th Birthday, no. Happyth Birthday, no. @ShannonSharpe ! Sharpe was a 1990 7th rd. draft pick of the Denver Broncos. He redefined the TE position and is a Hall of Famer! With Denver, Big Play Shay was a 2× Super Bowl champion, 4× 1st-team All-Pro, 2nd-team All-Pro once and 8× Pro Bowler! Happy 5⃣5⃣th Birthday, no. 8⃣4⃣ @ShannonSharpe! Sharpe was a 1990 7th rd. draft pick of the Denver Broncos. He redefined the TE position and is a Hall of Famer! With Denver, Big Play Shay was a 2× Super Bowl champion, 4× 1st-team All-Pro, 2nd-team All-Pro once and 8× Pro Bowler! https://t.co/Ve4QnzFr0F 🙏🏾🙏🏾 twitter.com/milehighmoment…

Based on the radio silence since that revelation, it seems that for now at least, the retired tight end is also at arm's length or farther from television.

Could Shannon Sharpe retire from television?

Broncos Tight End at Super Bowl XLV - Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 2011 Class Enshrinees

NFL careers tend to take a few different shapes depending on how popular and well they do on the gridiron. The best players tend to dominate the NFL and then land a media job soon after leaving the league. The quality of media job tends to line up with the quality of fame created on the field.

Sharpe was one of the most dominant tight ends of all-time, winning three Super Bowls, so he got a full-time slot on Fox Sports eventually. Meanwhile, it seems that Tom Brady was able to walk into FOX any time he wanted after hanging up the cleats. JJ Watt is now shacking up with CBS in his first season in retirement as well.

That said, what happens next for the 55-year-old is anyone's guess. Most agree he's a smidge too young to fully retire from work, but part-time work might better line up with his desires after seven years straight on Undisputed. As the days continue, speculation may only increase about this possibility.

Will Shannon Sharpe get back to television?

