BREAKING: JJ Watt lands Tom Brady-esque CBS broadcasting job after months of speculation

Former three-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt has landed a job with CBS Sports. After retiring following the 2022-2023 season, Watt has landed a gig with the company as a broadcaster and will join the panel this fall.

He will join the likes of James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson in the booth.

Watt announced the news himself on Twitter and seems to be thrilled to join the company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I will be working at CBS this fall. I am extremely excited to be joining JB, coach, Boomer, Bill, and Nate. Talk a little NFL this Fall, talk a little life, and have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on, it really is a great opportunity.

"I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with you fans this fall. Hopefully I can give you some knowledge, a little experience, maybe some laughs along the way so it's gonna be a lot of fun. I'm excited to be joining CBS."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate JJ Watt has announced that he is joining the media and will be working with CBS Sports this upcoming NFL season.



JJ Watt has announced that he is joining the media and will be working with CBS Sports this upcoming NFL season. https://t.co/oIOXhgcgGI

Is JJ Watt a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

JJ Watt during Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

JJ Watt retired after 12 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Houston Texans and played the last two years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

He will certainly join Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Hall of Fame very soon. Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made seven All-Pro teams, and five Pro Bowls, and led the league in sacks twice.

He has 114.5 sacks, 586 tackles, 195 tackles for a loss, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in his career.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes