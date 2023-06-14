LeSean McCoy drops massive hint of replacing Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

Shannon Sharpe's final appearance on "Undisputed" was yesterday after he received a buyout from FOX. He is going to move on to a new career path.

Skip Bayless, who is currently without a co-host after Sharpe's departure, tweeted that the show would return soon and that he was excited. LeSean McCoy quoted it, lending credibility to the theory that he's going to be the new host.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He then tweeted on his own something a bit cryptic, which also has fans believing he's headed to join Bayless soon.

LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25 WISH ME LUCK WISH ME LUCK

Rumors abounded that McCoy, who spent time playing with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, would be replacing him soon after reports surfaced that Sharpe's time was done.

Sharpe gave an emotional goodbye to audiences and the show yesterday, saying:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work. After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and ‘Undisputed’ right here. I’ll never forget what you did for me. All I ask is when you lay your head on your pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had.”

He and Bayless have had an up-and-down career together for the last seven years after the show began. Will McCoy have the same?

Why is Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed?

Shannon Sharpe was bought out by FS1, signaling an end to his career there. While there's no official reasoning, many believe it was due to a deteriorating relationship with Skip Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe is leaving FOX

The hosts have fought on screen routinely over the years, but one incident may have gone too far. When Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on field, Bayless tweeted out about how the NFL would have a hard time postponing the game.

The incident hit close to home for Sharpe, who didn't like what Bayless tweeted. He skipped the next show and the following one was very tense.

This may or may not have contributed to it, though many believe it did. Either way, his time is done and LeSean McCoy's time may just be beginning.

Poll : 0 votes