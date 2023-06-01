Shannon Sharpe quits Undisputed: 5 times Hall of Fame TE proved he was the king of sports talk shows

Shannon Sharpe's buyout from the FS1 show "Undisputed" means he's leaving the network and leaving co-host Skip Bayless.

After a Hall of Fame NFL career, Sharpe came into his own as one of the best sports talk show hosts. His takes were often received well and his passion was usually unmatched. His ability to put up with Bayless also drove views up.

As a result, he opened "Club Shay Shay," a viral weekly podcast where Sharpe can discuss all things with anyone. It, too, was a hit. Sharpe currently has the Midas touch and there are several examples of when he proved he was the top personality out there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 times Shannon Sharpe was the best on "Undisputed"

5) Unbridled confidence facing Tony Gonzalez

Shannon Sharpe is a Hall of Famer and he has the confidence to back that up. Even in the presence of fellow tight end and fellow Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Sharpe remained as confident as ever. The two debated over who was better and it is one of the former Denver Broncos' best moments.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee 🤣 Unc Shannon sharpe going at it with Tony Gonzalez Unc Shannon sharpe going at it with Tony Gonzalez 😭🤣 https://t.co/SyRLxuXoDT

4) Sharpe on Kobe

Skip Bayless was baffled by LeBron James being called a "b***h" by a competitor and said that Kobe Bryant would have never endured such disrespect. Sharpe disagreed and even brought the receipts. In classic Shannon fashion, he referenced the fact that someone physically fought Kobe Bryant back in the day.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe ain’t have to do Kobe Bryant like that Unc Shannon sharpe ain’t have to do Kobe Bryant like that 😩😩😩 https://t.co/AjMMudG4gu

3) No racial abuse

After Russell Westbrook stood up to abusive fans, Skip Bayless tried to make the point that Sharpe would never even retaliate in the street. The former NFL tight end proved him wrong swiftly, telling him that if that had happened to him, Bayless would need a new partner. Ironically, he needs one now, but for good reasons.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Skip bayless asking Shannon sharpe what he would do if someone called him the N word in public Skip bayless asking Shannon sharpe what he would do if someone called him the N word in public 😩 https://t.co/YSZwRJvoqD

2) Not letting Ray Lewis slide

Ray Lewis was a guest on the show and he let slip a bragging comment about his speed. Sharpe wasn't going to let it go and made sure that the entire context of Lewis' speed was brought up. The two Hall of Famers got into an epic back-and-forth as a result.

1) The Hennessy

The best Undisputed moment for Sharpe had to have been when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. He showed up the next day in the studio with Hennessy and celebrated the win on live television. There aren't any hosts like him.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc celebrating the Eagles beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl Unc celebrating the Eagles beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 😂 https://t.co/lPJXTA5yfg

How Skip Bayless' Damar Hamlin tweet put "Undisputed" in jeopardy

While it's ending now, or at least the partnership between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless is, this is not an ugly divorce. It could have been, though. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, Bayless nearly ended the show.

Skip Bayless offended Shannon Sharpe

He tweeted in the aftermath that the NFL would have to reschedule but that this game's importance to the playoff picture couldn't be ignored. That upset Sharpe and he considered leaving the show.

He skipped a day and came back the next one and Bayless upset him even more. They were on thin ice, but were able to come back together eventually.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes