Undisputed, one of the most popular and enduring shows on FS1, is ending soon, and fans are going after co-host Skip Bayless.

On Wednesday, the New York Post learned from sources that Fox Sports, the owner of FS1, had reached a buyout agreement with Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who was Bayless' partner on the show. The two had appeared on the program for seven years beginning in 2016, when Bayless joined from ESPN, where he co-hosted First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Naturally, fans went in on Bayless for running his colleague out of town:

Sharpe's last appearance will be after the NBA Finals (his departure date will depend on how long the series lasts). Until then, viewers will have at least one more week to hear his hot takes.

