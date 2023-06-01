Create

NFL Fans go after Skip Bayless as reports of Shannon Sharpe leaving 'Undisputed' come to light

Modified Jun 01, 2023 01:52 GMT
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are splitting after seven years together - image via Getty
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are splitting after seven years together - image via Getty

Undisputed, one of the most popular and enduring shows on FS1, is ending soon, and fans are going after co-host Skip Bayless.

On Wednesday, the New York Post learned from sources that Fox Sports, the owner of FS1, had reached a buyout agreement with Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who was Bayless' partner on the show. The two had appeared on the program for seven years beginning in 2016, when Bayless joined from ESPN, where he co-hosted First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

BREAKING: Shannon Sharpe’s partnership with Skip Bayless is coming to a conclusion soon, per the @nypost:Sharpe and Fox Sports, the parent company of FS1, which airs “Undisputed,” have reached a buyout agreement, sources tell The Post.WOW. Hell of a run. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vzkdqJh8NH

Naturally, fans went in on Bayless for running his colleague out of town:

@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports Their relationship got progressively worse over the last 2 maybe 3 years because skip fought for him to be on that show but I feel like skip couldn't stand Shannon succeeding without and that's when skip was taking pot shots on air
@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports To be expected. Skip is too disrespectful
@DylanPatrickH1 @_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports The Damar Hamlin situation was where Shannon reached his tipping point. After that it was clear Shannon wants to move on
@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports Not surprised at all if Sharpe has just had it with Skip, especially all their issues last year.
@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports Shannon prolly happy asl that he doesn’t have to deal with Skip anymore.
@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports Skip will wear anyone out. I don't see what people or Fox sees in that clown. Belittle players and never has the COURAGE to go in a locker room.
@_MLFootball @nypost @ShannonSharpe @shannonsharpeee @RealSkipBayless @undisputed @ButtCrackSports @BallsackSports Couldn’t take it any longer. Don’t know how he did it for so long. Skip forever a 🤡

Sharpe's last appearance will be after the NBA Finals (his departure date will depend on how long the series lasts). Until then, viewers will have at least one more week to hear his hot takes.

