Shannon Sharpe FS1 Contract: How much did HOF TE earn on 'Undisputed?'

With reports of Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed, there are rumors that he will go on to something better. It stands to reason that it is why he is breaking up his hugely successful partnership with Skip Bayless.

But that begs the question how much the Pro Football Hall of Famer tight end was earning in his current contract. Previously, his old contract expired in 2021, when he was earning nearly half of what his co-host was earning.

It became a sticking point in new contract negotiations. Skip Bayless secured a four-year $32 million contract in the same year and after some negotiations, Shannon Sharpe followed suit. While the exact value of the contract was never revealed, it was expected to bring the disparities closes between the two presenters.

However, other sticking points still remained, especially regarding the choice of topic selections where Bayless dominated over the former NFL tight end. That uneasy partnership now seems to be coming to an end.

