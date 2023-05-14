Shannon Sharpe raises questions over Stetson Bennett’s eligibility after QB spent 6 years in college without graduating

Shannon Sharpe is confounded by the latest reports surrounding former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. It's no secret that Bennett has been in the college football game for a long time as he was one of the older prospects in the draft this year, but this report is stunning to the Undisputed host.

Bennett, after six years in college, will not be graduating this year. Despite spending six full years in college, the quarterback will not have his degree yet. It's unclear right now whether or not he wants to continue earning it as he plays in the NFL.

Sharpe was shocked by the news, tweeting:

"What was his major, eligibility? FCK"

The former Hall of Fame tight end couldn't believe that the two-time national champion was not going to graduate. Obviously, some people take longer to get their educations than others, but the vast majority have done so well before six years.

Bennett was potentially focused a lot on his football, which may have forced him to limit his class load to the minimum. If he had done that and then changed majors a couple of times, then it would explain his lengthy college career with no degree.

Where did Stetson Bennett get drafted?

With a fourth-round pick, the Los Angeles Rams shocked the world by selecting Stetson Bennett out of Georgia. The quarterback was pegged by many to go undrafted or at least in the sixth or seventh round. He wasn't seen as a viable option at the next level, but Rams head coach Sean McVay disagreed.

Stetson Bennett was a fourth-round pick

With Matthew Stafford aging and coming off a serious injury, it's not out of the question that Bennett sees playing time sooner or later. If there's a head coach in the NFL that can make Bennett a worthwhile player, it's probably McVay.

Bennett won two national championships as a starter with the Georgia Bulldogs, so he has a winning pedigree. He could be the Ram's succession plan for Stafford and if it works out, they'll look like geniuses. If it doesn't, then at least all they sacrificed was one late-round pick.

