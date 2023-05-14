Luis Perez NFL: 3 teams that should target XFL Championship MVP

The XFL Championship saw a star born in Luis Perez. The quarterback was excellent in guiding his 8.5-point underdog Arlington Renegades over the D.C. Defenders. Perez, who won XFL Championship MVP, and head coach Bob Stoops were on point last night.

Perez tossed three touchdowns while completing 26/36 passes for 288 yards. He had no interceptions and added 10 yards on the ground, too. With a performance like this under his belt, NFL teams may take notice. Here's which ones should give him a shot at the next level.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use Luis Perez

The Jacksonville Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence, so there'd be no need for Luis Perez to play. However, he might be a better backup than C.J. Beathard. Plus, if Perez is ever going to become an NFL quarterback, Lawrence is a great person to play behind and learn from. For both parties, this could be a fruitful partnership that's certainly worth looking into.

The Las Vegas Raiders make sense

Where could Luis Perez go?

The Las Vegas Raiders make a lot of sense for Perez, too. Jimmy Garoppolo feels like a long term bridge quarterback and they passed on drafting his replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft. Could Perez, who is three years younger than Garoppolo, be a more long term solution for the franchise after his Championship win? Possibly, and it wouldn't hurt to let him learn from the two-time Super Bowl champion who has now been on three teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are best suited for Luis Perez

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently feature a quarterback room of Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. That is not something that inspires a lot of hope with the fans, but if there's a team that Perez might actually get playing time with, it's probably the Buccaneers.

He's a long shot to play anywhere since the competition at the NFL level is far better than at the XFL level, but the Buccaneers don't have a lot of great options. They could be Perez's shot at making it like P.J. Walker before him. He's probably going to be a backup wherever he goes, but there's a quarterback battle going on in Tampa already, so why not join?

