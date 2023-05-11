XFL 2023 Championship game: Location, Game Tickets, Prices & More

The XFL Championship is here! The alternate football league has enjoyed a successful regular season and an exciting playoffs to get to this point. The Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders have survived thus far, but only one team will stand at the end.

The Renegades are led by Drew Plitt and former Oakland Raiders' star punter Marquette King. The Defenders feature Eric Dungey, Josh Hammond and Reggie Northrup. Which squad will come out on top?

When is the XFL Championship 2023?

The XFL Championship will be held this Saturday. All eyes will be on Dwayne Johnson's football league as its final two competitors try to emerge victorious. It will be held at 8 pm EST and will likely end sometime around 11 pm EST. A brief ceremony will likely be held immediately following the game akin to what happens at the Super Bowl.

Where will the XFL Championship be played in 2023?

The Alamodome will hold the game

The Alamodome is arguably the most prominent stadium in the entire league and as a result, that's where the XFL finale will be held. Unfortunately, the San Antonio Brahmas are not in the game, so there's no home-field advantage in play. The Arlington Renegades do play in Texas, though, so they may have more fans.

How to get the XFL Championship 2023 tickets?

Ticketmaster is the primary source for tickets to this game and there are some available on their site. If they happen to sell out on Ticketmaster, check sites like VividSeats, StubHub and other secondary outlets for re-sale. It is unlikely that all tickets sell out since there are currently quite a few available.

How much are the XFL Championship Tickets?

Right now, they're on sale for as low as $27 or $30 in some seats. Even the closest seats to the field don't go for all that much. They can get as expensive as $250 to get an up close and personal view of the game.

