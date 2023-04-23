Should NFL teams look to sign Hakeem Butler? Former Cardinals WR continues to impress in XFL

Hakeem Butler was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. With the 103rd pick, the Cardinals landed the former Iowa State pass catcher and were hoping to pair him with their first overall pick Kyler Murray. Ultimately, that didn't pan out.

He spent time with the Cardinals, barely making an impact. He moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles before fizzling out of the NFL. Now, he seems to have found a home in the XFL as he continues to light up the box scores.

He's tied for the league lead in touchdowns by a receiver after scoring again yesterday. He caucht three passes for 36 yards and his sixth touchdown of the XFL season.

Butler also ranks third in catches with 42 and targets with 59. He is also currently fifth in receiving yards with a total of 435. His dominance over XFL defenses begs the question: should he get another shot at the NFL?

Should XFL standout Hakeem Butler be back on the NFL's radar?

Any time a player dominates in the XFL, it leads to this question. Should their dominance be proof that they can make it in the NFL? The answer is usually no.

There's a significant talent gap between the NFL and the XFL. For this reason, many of the XFL's best players flamed out in the NFL. Former NFL players who couldn't make it often turn to the XFL.

This is true for Hakeem Butler. The former Cardinals wide receiver wasn't good enough for the NFL, but is now showing promise in the XFL. Should that get teams' attentions?

Could Hakeem Butler go back to the NFL?

It probably will. Having deep wide receiver rooms is key and Butler is a former NFL draft pick for a reason. However, the odds that he suddenly found the talent to play at the NFL level are slim.

For a good example, look at PJ Walker. He was one of the best XFL quarterbacks. He lit the league up and the Carolina Panthers gave him a shot as a backup. When he had to start, he showed flashes but ultimately couldn't outplay retreads Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield.

With Butler, it would be a lesser risk since he'd be a wide receiver that is low on the depth chart, but don't expect the dominance to translate over if an NFL team takes a flier on him.

