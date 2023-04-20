Why is Tom Brady threatening a lawsuit? NFL legend borrows from Michael Schumacher playbook after AI comedy special 

Tom Brady is following Michael Schumacher's lead. The racing legend is suing over an Artificial Intelligence interview in which a fake version of his voice was used to give answers and quotes. Brady threatened to do the same based on a recent standup comedy an AI version of him delivered.

Per TMZ, the creators of the AI standup were given a cease and desist letter from Brady's attorneys. This was shortly after the comedy special even went up online (they had a Patreon for it) and it has since been removed.

The letter claimed that the AI comedy special blatantly violated the quarterback's rights and that if the creators didn't meet a long list of demands, chief among them the removal of the video, a lawsuit would be swift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The creators admittedly thought the entire thing was nonsense. They likened it to SNL actors doing impressions of other people for their comedy skits and didn't see how a generated version was any worse.

Nevertheless, out of fear of a lawsuit, the two YouTubers acquiesced to the lawyers' demands. They did mention that this won't deter them from doing AI comedy, just not with Tom Brady's voice.

What did the AI Tom Brady comedy special say?

The comedy special has since been removed, but it did feature a few clever jokes on the part of Tom Brady. The computer version of himself even offered up an explanation for why his 2022 season was so poor by his standards:

"I have kids, a few of them. You know what keeps me up at night sometimes wondering if I f****d up my kids lives by being too good at football. I know that sounds ridiculous."

Tom Brady's AI was taken down

The computer-generated quarterback continued:

"But think about it. If any of my kids wants to be a football player, it's like what's the point? They'll never be as good as their dad. And I didn't want them to be discouraged from doing something they loved."

The punchline for his long-winded joke landed:

"So I decided to go back for one more season and play like pure s***. Bucs fans, I'm so sorry. Had to be done."

Brady may not have particularly enjoyed that joke about his play in his final season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes