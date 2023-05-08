2023 NFL Draft tracker: Which rookies have signed deals so far?

The NFL Draft concluded over a week ago and many teams added pieces that they feel will be paramount to their success in both 2023 and beyond. Contracts are handed out to these players following their selections. The draft itself doesn't cement each prospect as a member of the team they were selected to as they still have to sign a contract.

Those happen over time before the season begins. As of now, only one first-round pick has signed and that would be Jalen Carter. The Philadelphia Eagles were thrilled that he fell all the way to ninth overall and moved up one slot to take him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They followed that up by immediately signing him to a four-year, $21.8 million deal on May 4. Clearly, Howie Roseman and company really like this prospect.

Ironically enough, other rookies have signed long before many first-round picks. The New York Giants signed seventh-round pick Jordon Riley. The Carolina Panthers signed fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson. Sixth-round New England Patriots pick Kayshon Boutte signed, too.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss First Patriots draft pick to agree to terms: WR Kayshon Boutte.



Sixth-round pick from LSU expected to land four-year, $4.027 million deal. First Patriots draft pick to agree to terms: WR Kayshon Boutte. Sixth-round pick from LSU expected to land four-year, $4.027 million deal.

The Eagles have also officially signed sixth-round NFL draft pick quarterback Tanner McKee and seventh-round draft pick defensive lineman Moro Ojomo to their rookie deals.

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed Colby Wooden, Sean Clifford, Dontayvion Wicks, Karl Brooks, Anders Carlson, Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and Anthony Johnson Jr. of their draft picks, too.

Chicago has been busy signing linebacker Noah Sewell, cornerback Terell Smith, defensive tackle Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson to their NFL Draft rookie contracts.

Which first-round NFL Draft picks remain unsigned?

First overall pick Bryce Young has not yet signed with the Carolina Panthers. So far, the rest of these first-round selections have not signed:

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Anthony Richardson, Colts

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks

Paris Johnson Jr., Cardinals

Tyree Wilson, Raiders

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Darnell Wright, Bears

Peter Skoronski, Titans

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Lukas Van Ness, Packers

Broderick Jones, Steelers

Will McDonald IV, Jets

Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

Jack Campbell, Lions

Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Zay Flowers, Ravens

Jordan Addison, Vikings

Deonte Banks, Giants

Dalton Kincaid, Bills

Mazi Smith, Cowboys

Anton Harrison, Jaguars

Myles Murphy, Bengals

Bryan Bresee, Saints

Nolan Smith, Eagles

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs

Anthony Richardson hasn't signed his NFL Draft rookie contract

This is not uncommon as many first-round selections take a while to make things completely official. This does not mean something has gone wrong and it is extremely likely that every single one will be signed sooner rather than later.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes