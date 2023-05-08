2023 NFL Draft tracker: Which rookies have signed deals so far?

The NFL Draft concluded over a week ago and many teams added pieces that they feel will be paramount to their success in both 2023 and beyond. Contracts are handed out to these players following their selections. The draft itself doesn't cement each prospect as a member of the team they were selected to as they still have to sign a contract.
Those happen over time before the season begins. As of now, only one first-round pick has signed and that would be Jalen Carter. The Philadelphia Eagles were thrilled that he fell all the way to ninth overall and moved up one slot to take him.
They followed that up by immediately signing him to a four-year, $21.8 million deal on May 4. Clearly, Howie Roseman and company really like this prospect.
Ironically enough, other rookies have signed long before many first-round picks. The New York Giants signed seventh-round pick Jordon Riley. The Carolina Panthers signed fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson. Sixth-round New England Patriots pick Kayshon Boutte signed, too.
The Eagles have also officially signed sixth-round NFL draft pick quarterback Tanner McKee and seventh-round draft pick defensive lineman Moro Ojomo to their rookie deals.
The Green Bay Packers have officially signed Colby Wooden, Sean Clifford, Dontayvion Wicks, Karl Brooks, Anders Carlson, Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and Anthony Johnson Jr. of their draft picks, too.
Chicago has been busy signing linebacker Noah Sewell, cornerback Terell Smith, defensive tackle Travis Bell and safety Kendall Williamson to their NFL Draft rookie contracts.
Which first-round NFL Draft picks remain unsigned?
First overall pick Bryce Young has not yet signed with the Carolina Panthers. So far, the rest of these first-round selections have not signed:
- C.J. Stroud, Texans
- Will Anderson Jr., Texans
- Anthony Richardson, Colts
- Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
- Paris Johnson Jr., Cardinals
- Tyree Wilson, Raiders
- Bijan Robinson, Falcons
- Darnell Wright, Bears
- Peter Skoronski, Titans
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
- Lukas Van Ness, Packers
- Broderick Jones, Steelers
- Will McDonald IV, Jets
- Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders
- Christian Gonzalez, Patriots
- Jack Campbell, Lions
- Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
- Quentin Johnston, Chargers
- Zay Flowers, Ravens
- Jordan Addison, Vikings
- Deonte Banks, Giants
- Dalton Kincaid, Bills
- Mazi Smith, Cowboys
- Anton Harrison, Jaguars
- Myles Murphy, Bengals
- Bryan Bresee, Saints
- Nolan Smith, Eagles
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs
This is not uncommon as many first-round selections take a while to make things completely official. This does not mean something has gone wrong and it is extremely likely that every single one will be signed sooner rather than later.
