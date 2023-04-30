Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft picks 2023: Full list of Buccaneers selections

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely headed for a rebuild. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the team does not have a clear path forward, so the 2023 NFL Draft was a key step in their evolution.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks by Round in 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what picks the Buccaneers ended up using:

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 48 (via Detroit)

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 171 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6, Pick 181 (via Indianapolis)

Round 6, Pick 191 (via Green Bay)

Round 6, Pick 196

In total, the Bucs made eight selections over the three draft days.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Round 1 picks

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh (19th)

With their first selection, Tampa Bay opted to pass on Will Levis as potential heir to the Brady throne and take Calijah Kancey, a defensive tackle out of Pittsburgh. The Bucs need to shore up their defense after a down year and they began in round one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Round 2 picks

Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State (48th via Packers)

The Bucs selected Cody Mauch

Whether it's Baker Mayfield or a 2024 quarterback, the Buccaneers need someone to protect their quarterback, so they added Cody Mauch. If they decide to trade Tristan Wirfs, he could be a perfect replacement.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Round 3 picks

YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville (82nd)

In the third round, Tampa went back to defense, this time selecting an end instead of a tackle. YaYa Diaby from Louisville was their pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Round 5 picks

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh (153rd)

The first fifth-round selection from Tampa Bay was Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis. He was teammates with first-round pick Kancey, so there's some chemistry there.

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (171st via Rams)

In the fifth, the Buccaneers finally landed a potential Rob Gronkowski replacement in Payne Durham. The offense has needed a top tight end since Gronkowski's retirement.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Round 6 picks

Josh Hayes, CB, Kansas State (181st via Colts)

The Bucs again went defense in the sixth-round. The first of three selections this round was used on a cornerback from Kansas State: Josh Hayes.

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (191st via Packers)

After a trade with the Packers, the Bucs selected 191st. They opted to go for another wide receiver to pair with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in Trey Palmer from Nebraska.

Jose Ramirez, LB, Eastern Michigan (196)

Jose Ramirez, not to be confused with the baseball player of the same name, was drafted by the Bucs with their final pick. He is a linebacker from Eastern Michigan University.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes