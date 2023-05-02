Bryce Young rookie contract breakdown: How much will Panthers' QB1 earn in 2023?

The No. 1 pick of 2023, Bryce Young, is slated to earn $41,217,000 in total value over four years, with an estimated signing bonus of $26,976,000 and a 2023 cap of $7,494,000. This is an improvement to last year's salary for the top pick.

Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2022 top pick, signed a four-year, $37.3 million contract with a base salary of $705,000 in Year 1.

It has yet to be reported how much of his total salary Bryce Young will earn in 2023, but you can be sure that it isn't a chump change. Young is already breaking new ground in his NFL career, with the accurate pass catcher becoming the first Alabama Crimson Tide alum to go No. 1 overall in the NFL's modern era.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does Bryce Young bring to the Carolina Panthers?

Bryce Young was selected with the first overall pick in a QB stacked 2023 NFL Draft class. The Alabama Crimson Tide legend is slightly built yet an impeccable football passer. He is an elite reader whose confident attitude on the field is evident on the tape but never becomes unbridled cockiness.

Young is calculated on where he wants to go with the rock and keeps the turnover count low. Bryce Young has worked with former league HC Bill O'Brien, who knows the challenges facing a professional quarterback.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner can extend plays inside and outside the pocket, but franchises will want him to stay on time a little more often as a pro passer. Young is poised in the face of physical and situational pressure. His complete offering of intangibles helps set him apart from some of this class's more physically gifted quarterbacks.

Who are the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL?

These are the highest-paid QBs in the NFL heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: $52 million Jalen Hurts, Eagles: $51 million Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million Russell Wilson, Broncos: $48.5 million Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million Matthew Stafford, Rams: $40 million Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million Daniel Jones, Giants: $40 million Derek Carr, Saints: $37.5 million Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million Geno Smith, Seahawks: $25 million Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders: $24.3 million Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: $9.2 million Joe Burrow, Bengals: $9 million Zach Wilson, Jets: $8.8 million

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes