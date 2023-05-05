The 2023 NFL Draft is in the past, and all thirty-two NFL teams have new names on their rosters. Each player will sign their rookie contract in a couple of weeks, and here's how these 2023 NFL Draft contracts will work.

Since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Association (CBA), rookie deals have been based on where each player is selected.

All rookie contracts are four-year deals and extension negotiations can begin after the third year. Deals for first-round picks have a fifth-year option, which the team can exercise after the third year to make the contract into a five-year pact.

In terms of salary, it's pretty simple: the higher you get picked, the more money you make.

Exploring how much the 2023 Draft class will be paid

Due to the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), NFL prospects selected in the first round know that the maximum number of years they agree to in their first contract will be four. For first-round picks, the whole agreement is usually fully guaranteed. After the first round, rookies get fewer and fewer guarantees.

Per Spotrac, the total value for a 2023 first-round pick's contract is about $5,136,778. The number one pick can earn up to $10.2 million per annum, with the last pick of the first round earning around $3 million in annual salary for the duration of their rookie deal. The base rookie salary in 2023 is $750,000.

What is the positional breakdown for the 2023 NFL Draft?

This is the breakdown of the 259 players selected by position:

1 fullback

3 kickers

3 punters

9 centers

14 quarterbacks

15 offensive guards

15 tight ends

18 running backs

19 offensive tackles

20 safeties

21 defensive tackles

22 defensive ends

30 linebackers

33 wide receivers

36 cornerbacks

