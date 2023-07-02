Skip Bayless fires back at 'clown' Charles Barkley over TNT host's 'idiot' remarks

Skip Bayless may not have always been in the best of terms with former Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, but he still has the utmost respect for the Hall of Famer.

During TNT's coverage of The Match, a celebrity golf tournament won this year by Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, former NBA power forward Charles Barkley took a dig at the Hall of Famer's split from Bayless, Undisputed, and Fox Sports:

“(Travis Kelce)’s the best tight end, it’s between him and Gronk as the best ever. And I don’t want to leave out Shannon Sharpe. I want one of those jobs where I can get a buyout for working with an idiot.”

When Skip Bayless learned of this remark, he exploded in anger, tweeting:

“Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot.”

This is just the latest in a long-standing feud between the two. Back in 2022, Bayless devoted an entire episode of his eponymous show to his history with Barkley. He said:

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years, that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual. To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow…inspire some other nut to end my life.

“And this haunts her, this hurts her because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands.”

What has Skip Bayless said about Shannon Sharpe's final Undisputed episode?

Undisputed in its previous form arguably ended when Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe argued over the former's tweet in the wake of Damar Hamlin's infamous cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football earlier this year, but it did not become official until after the NBA Finals ended last month.

But on the final episode of the show, which occurred the day after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA title, the two were very emotional. And speaking on his eponymous show, Bayless said:

"To sum this up, on this past Monday night, ahead of Shannon's departure on Tuesday, I did pull off an all-nighter because I couldn't sleep a wink. I tried, and I failed.

"I was just so keyed up, so worked up, so torn up over what was happening, I just couldn't go to sleep. The truth is, this past Tuesday, I tried to go to sleep in the afternoon, and I had a hard time going to sleep even then."

