Legendary Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe recently signed off from Undisputed in an emotional manner. He gave a speech and thanked Skip Bayless for everything that the latter did for him in his media career.

While tears rolled down Sharpe's eyes, Bayless was also quite emotional and he recently talked about his former partner's farewell. Here's what Skip Bayless said on his show:

"Shannon Sharpe, who, of course, left Undisputed this past Tuesday, the day after the NBA Finals ended with a farewell speech that brought down the curtain on that live undisputed show and brought tears to my eyes and especially to Shannon's.

"What a run we had together, close to seven years worth. That's roughly 4300 live on-air hours. Shannon and I were kind of a married couple on TV for four years. It seemed like for days and nights on end, we dominated each other's lives for almost seven years.

"I did not watch a single game in any sport of any magnitude for seven years without thinking about what Shannon was thinking about the outcome of said game and how that outcome would impact tomorrow's Undisputed."

Undisputed certainly had a very successful run as Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe formed a duo that will be remembered for years to come. They gave many iconic moments during this seven-year run, and now fans wait to see who will replace Sharpe.

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy was among the candidates who are expected to replace Sharpe on Undisputed, and he recently hinted that he might have got the job. If McCoy does end up sitting across Bayless, it will be quite fascinating as both will have numerous heated debates about the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott next season.

Shannon Sharpe could sign with ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has already expressed the desire to work with Shannon Sharpe at ESPN and it is very possible that the NFL Hall of Famer signs there.

Since he is such an appealing personality in the media industry, multiple outlets will be competing with one another to hire him. No one is aware of what Sharpe has in store for the future, but one thing is certain, wherever he goes, he will bring a sizeable following of supporters with him.

