A few days ago, news emerged about Shannon Sharpe deciding to leave FOX, as he was bought out by the network. This came as a surprise to all sports fans across the country, who had become accustomed to watching the former Denver Broncos tight end on Undisputed on a daily basis.

Sharpe's departure from FOX has fueled speculations that he would seek a job on ESPN for his next venture. Many people expect him to sit opposite to Stephen A. Smith on First Take, which would be a dynamic pairing.

Stephen A. Smith decided to speak about the possibility of Sharpe joining ESPN and here's what he said on his podcast:

"I don't know what his plans are. I don't know what he's trying to pursue. I don't know what he's after. But if Shannon Sharpe needs me, I'm happy to be here for him and if that included him wanting to come on First Take, the bosses at ESPN know that is something I would support."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I don’t know what @ShannonSharpe ’s plans are right now…but I know that if he wants to make his way on over to First Take…I am here for it I don’t know what @ShannonSharpe’s plans are right now…but I know that if he wants to make his way on over to First Take…I am here for it https://t.co/jqZSUCXfzS

Stephen A. Smith has stated that if Sharpe does join ESPN, he will not be a daily guest on First Take since the former does not want to jeopardize the opportunities that other analysts receive on the popular show.

However, he looks very interested in getting the NFL Hall of Famer to ESPN, as it would be great for business. Sharpe would be the icing on the cake for the network, as ESPN recently signed a multi-year deal with Pat McAfee.

Shannon Sharpe will be pursued by various media outlets

Shannon Sharpe: SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Since Shannon Sharpe will be a free agent after the NBA Finals, there is expected to be significant interest for him in the media market. Many networks will try to get the Denver Broncos legend on board as he can increase revenue for them.

Sharpe's eventual destination is unknown, but there is little doubt that he will bring a large number of followers with him wherever he goes.

