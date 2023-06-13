Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy's name was brought up as a possible replacement for Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. Now that Sharpe has had his final day on the show, the rumors will speed up as a new name might get announced soon.

On the day when Sharpe bid his farewell to Undisputed, McCoy dropped a tweet that hints at him being the legendary tight end's replacement on the show. Here's what he tweeted:

"WISH ME LUCK"

Shannon Sharpe was much liked and valued for what he did on the show; therefore, it will be challenging for whoever takes over in that role to live up to his legacy. It will be fascinating to see how the fans react if it turns out that McCoy will be sitting across from Skip Bayless in the role that Sharpe had held excelled at.

Bayless will have the final say on who the replacement will actually be, and apart from LeSean McCoy, the names of Nick Wright and Emmanuel Acho were also brought up for the position.

Nick Wright might have been the best possible replacement for Sharpe as both love the same players and would have opposed whatever Bayless stands for. Although McCoy's tweet makes nothing certain, it seems likely that he is the next man up on Undisputed.

LeSean McCoy is a two-time Super Bowl winner

LeSean McCoy: Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

LeSean McCoy had a pretty good NFL career as he won two Super Bowls. He won his first one with the Kansas City Chiefs and won the second win with Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to his Super Bowl-winning experiences with Patrick Mahomes and Brady, McCoy was a huge part of the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the course of his NFL career, he played 12 seasons in which he had 2,457 carries for 11,102 yards, 518 catches for 3,898 yards, and scored 89 touchdowns.

His last stop in the NFL was with the Buffalo Bills, and since then has been in the media. McCoy has done a great job at FS1's SPEAK so far, and if he does end up on Undisputed, hopefully, he will excel at it as well.

