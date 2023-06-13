Shannon Sharpe co-hosted his final episode of FS1's "Undisputed" on Tuesday morning. The Hall of Fame tight end had announced a few weeks ago that he would be leaving the morning sports program after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Now that the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals on Monday night, it was time for Sharpe to have his final show. Before the end of the program, he took the time to give thanks for those he has worked with. He, of course, mentioned fellow co-host Skip Bayless.

He said that Bayless helped make him into the person he's today, thanking his occasional foe for everything he did for him. However, as he was trying to finish the kind words he had for Bayless, the most appropriate interaction happened between the two.

Bayless proceeded to interrupt Shannon Sharpe as he was saying his goodbye message to him. Essentially sounding as if he wanted to debate him as the two have done for so many years on various topics for the show.

Sharpe did tell him to give him one more minute to finish. However, fans of the show and those who have seen the clip on Twitter weren't surprised at all. Most said that the co-host just couldn't let the former NFL tight end have his moment even on his last day of working on the show.

How long did Shannon Sharpe work on "Undisputed"?

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe signed off from FS1's "Undisputed" on Tuesday morning. The news of his departure from the show was reported at the start of the month.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL After 7 years, today is Shannon Sharpe’s last day with ‘Undisputed’ and FS1 After 7 years, today is Shannon Sharpe’s last day with ‘Undisputed’ and FS1 💔 https://t.co/gzl04VPPg8

While he never gave an official reason for his departure, there have been increased tensions between him and his co-host Skip Bayless over the last few months.

The two who used to have a playful banter and voice their opinions, started to disagree more recently.

Shannon joined Skip Bayless in September 2016 on FS1's "Undisputed". Before joining the morning sports show, he was frequently on social media giving his sports commentary, which led to the network being interested in hiring him.

He and FOX Sports reportedly agreed a buyout that would allow him to leave the show this month. There's no word yet on if he will continue in the broadcasting field or he joins Bayless at the table.

