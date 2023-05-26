Skip Bayless willing to bet money on 38yo Adrian Peterson over out-of-a-job Ezekiel Elliott

Adrian Peterson was once considered one of the league's best players. Similarly, Skip Bayless would have run through a wall for Ezekiel Elliot at one point. Now, however, he thinks that Elliott is not only unable to run through a wall like he used to but that the former Vikings running back may be a better option in 2023.

Peterson, age 38, is a full decade older than the running back and hasn't been in the league for quite a while. Still, Bayless backed the semi-retired running back over Elliott on Undisputed:

"I would bet you this. I would bet you he could be a little more effective than Ezekiel Elliott could be at this moment. We don't need him, but we don't need Zeke either, and I love Zeke, but he hit the wall that he used to run through."

Adrian Peterson reveals interest in rejoining the NFL

Former Vikings star at Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

The cover athlete of Madden 25 has revealed interest in donning the helmet one last time. The former Vikings superstar said as much to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, according to CBS Sports. Here's how he put it:

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up. We'll see what happens. My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up."

So, according to the statement, despite missing the 2022 NFL season completely and failing to rush for 100 yards in a season since 2020, he's still holding on for one last taste. At 38 years old, Peterson would undoubtedly be the oldest active running back in the NFL.

That said, in the wake of the comments, one cannot help but speculate as to if he would settle with another league such as the USFL or the XFL if he fails to find work this season. Of course, he will need to sit through the entirety of the 2023 season first to open the door for that option.

Will Adrian Peterson get a chance to test his body in a Rocky-esque return to the Gridiron?

