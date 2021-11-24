NFL Rumors: Will Adrian Peterson retire after Titans release?

Adrian Peterson has been waived by the Tennessee Titans. The one-time best rusher in the league had been sitting out and waiting for a call all season long when an injury to Derrick Henry forced the Titans to make a move. They gave Peterson a shot that has now ended. Is this the end for the running back?

Has Adrian Peterson played his last snap in the NFL?

Adrian Peterson went from the couch to the Titans' practice squad to the starting rusher in just a few weeks. However, once on the roster, Peterson only played in three games. He rushed 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, averaging only 3.0 yards per carry. His best game was his final game, rushing nine times for 40 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Field Yates @FieldYates News: the Titans have waived RB Adrian Peterson. News: the Titans have waived RB Adrian Peterson.

That said, it was too little too late for the Titans, who had been so used to Derrick Henry's production that Peterson's average or slightly below average performances weren't enough. Peterson now finds himself on the outside looking in and waiting for another call. It took 12 weeks to get a call, and the running back's usage has been increasingly sparse over the last few years.

With such a short run with a team in desperate need that released him as soon as they added him, it could be the end for Adrian Peterson at almost 37 years old. Is this the final nail in the coffin for Peterson? There is one last glimmer of hope for the star of yesteryear.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo The #Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. Possible he returns. For now, Dontrell Hilliard is up to the active roster after picking up 82 yards from scrimmage on Sunday. The #Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. Possible he returns. For now, Dontrell Hilliard is up to the active roster after picking up 82 yards from scrimmage on Sunday.

Getting on the field this season, he had a chance to show teams across the league that he is still willing to play and can even have a decent average once in a while. Also, with his best game being his most recent game, it paints a picture that Peterson was only getting warmed up and that the Titans were simply impatient.

At running back, arguably the most dangerous position on the team, another team could lose their star rusher and be in desperate need for someone. Essentially, the only names available are Todd Gurley and Adrian Peterson. If a team signs Gurley, Peterson would be the logical choice.

However, if that doesn't happen, Peterson will be a 37-year-old running back in 2022 who has only played in three games since the end of 2020. That said, Peterson has had three seasons (2014, 2016, and 2017) in which he had next to no production. After those seasons, he was able to bounce back to put up hundreds of yards of offense. Could this happen again?

Either way, at 37 years old, Peterson's days in pads are rapidly drawing to a close. He may have a tryout or two left in the tank, but the days of picking him up in fantasy and watching him produce are likely over.

