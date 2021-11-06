Will Adrian Peterson play in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams?

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson was still a free agent this season until the Tennessee Titans brought him in and signed him earlier this week. The Titans were in desperate need of a running back after Derrick Henry had to undergo surgery for a fractured foot and will likely be out for 8-10 weeks, which could end up being the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Will Adrian Peterson play vs. Rams on Sunday?

The Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson to the practice squad on Monday after the confirmation of the extent of Derrick Henry's injury. On Friday morning, it was announced that the Titans would be signing Peterson to the 53-man active roster, which would then activate him for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

While speaking to the media this week, none of the Tennessee Titans coaches would say whether or not Peterson would be ready this Sunday. If he is already being elevated to the active roster, then it's likely he will make his debut as a Tennessee Titan this week.

The Tennessee Titans will now be the sixth team that Adrian Peterson will play for in his 14 year NFL career. Peterson played for the Detroit Lions last season, rushing for 600 yards, seven touchdowns and over 100 receiving yards.

Adrian Peterson won't be able to give the type of performance that Derrick Henry does each week. The 36 year old is a bit slower than he was in the prime of his career. Peterson is a member of the 2,000 yard rushing club, as is Henry. Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowl nominee who has rushed for over 14,000 yards and 118 touchdowns in his career.

Of all the possible running backs that the Titans could have signed, Peterson seems to be the right candidate for the team.

Peterson will join Titans running back Jeremy McNichols, who is also a pass-catch option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Adrian Peterson's debut with new teams averaged a little under 100 yards in the first game. Peterson and his new teammates on the Titans offense will have their hands full against a Rams defense that now has Von Miller. The Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller on Monday to add to a defense that already features Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd.

