NFL: Celebrating Adrian Peterson's 36th birthday with the best 36 games of his career

NFL veteran running back Adrian Peterson was born on March 21, 1985. Peterson turns 36-years-old today. Let's celebrate Adrian Peterson's 36th birthday by remembering the 36 best games of his college and NFL career.

Adrian Peterson's best college football games

Oklahoma Sooners RB Adrian Peterson

The Oklahoma Sooners had the best running backs in college football from 2004 through 2006. Adrian Peterson brought home the Heisman Trophy during his time with the Sooners. Let's take a look at the top games of his college football career at the University of Oklahoma.

1) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Houston Cougars

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Cougars: 25 carries, 117 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

2) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Oregon Ducks

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Ducks: 24 carries, 183 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

3) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Longhorns: 32 carries, 225 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

4) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Cowboys: 33 carries, 249 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

5) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Baylor Bears

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Bears: 32 carries, 240 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

6) 2004: Oklahoma Sooners vs Colorado Buffaloes

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Buffaloes: 28 carries, 172 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

7) 2005: Oklahoma Sooners vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Golden Hurricane: 32 carries, 220 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

8) 2005: Oklahoma Sooners vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Cornhuskers: 24 carries, 146 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

9) 2005: Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Aggies: 27 carries, 135 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

10) 2005: Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Red Raiders: 29 carries, 108 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

11) 2005: Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Cowboys: 24 carries, 237 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

12) 2006: Oklahoma Sooners vs Washington Huskies

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Huskies: 32 carries, 165 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

13) 2006: Oklahoma Sooners vs Oregon Ducks

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Ducks: 34 carries, 211 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

14) 2006: Oklahoma Sooners vs Middle Tennessee State Tigers

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Tigers: 27 carries, 128 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

15) 2006: Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Cylclones: 26 carries, 183 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

16) 2007 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Diego Chargers

Former Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

October 14, 2007 the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 34-31. The Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Adrian Peterson registered the first 200 yard rushing game of his career.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Bears: 20 carries, 224 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

17) 2007 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

On December 2, 2007 the Minnesota Vikings defeated the San Diego Chargers 42-10. Adrian Peterson had a monsterous game against the Chargers during his rookie season.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Chargers: 30 carries, 296 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

18) 2008 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

During the 2008 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings met division rivals the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota walked away with a 28-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Packers: 30 carries, 192 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

19) 2009 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2009 NFL season with a meeting with the Cleveland Browns. Minnesota took down the Browns 34-20 after a huge game from Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Browns: 25 carries, 180 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

20) 2009 NFL Season: NFC Championship Game Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings made it to the 2009-2010 NFC Championship Game to meet the New Orleans Saints. Minnesota fell short of winning the NFC Championship after falling 31-28 to the Saints. Adrian Peterson posted a great NFL playoff game in the Vikings loss.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Saints: 25 carries, 122 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

21) 2010 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

During the 2010 NFL season, Adrian Peterson posted a big game against the Detroit Lions. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions in 2010 24-10. Peterson was a big part of the Vikings win.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Lions: 23 carries, 160 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

22) 2010 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

December 5, 2010 - The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-14. Adrian Peterson's big game was a huge factor in the Vikings defeating the Bills in 2010.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Bills: 16 carries, 107 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

23) 2011 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

During the 2011 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings met the undefeated Green Bay Packers. The Vikings lost to the Packers 33-27 but Adrian Peterson had a successful game on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Packers: 24 carries, 175 yards, 1 touchdown

24) 2012 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings headed into a road game against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2012 NFL season. Minnesota fell to the Seahawks 30-20 but Adrian Peterson had tremendous success on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Seahawks: 17 carries, 182 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

25) 2012 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers met for the first time during the 2012 NFL season. Adrian Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Packers 23-14. Peterson posted his first 200 yards rushing game of the 2012 NFL season against the Packers.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Packers: 21 carries, 210 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

26) 2012 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs St. Louis Rams

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams were set to meet during the 2012 NFL season. Minnesota walked away with a 36-22 victory over the Rams. The Vikings were led by their running back Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Rams: 24 carries, 212 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

27) 2012 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers were set to meet for the second time in the 2012 NFL season. Green Bay won the first game 23-14 over the Vikings. Adrian Peterson rushed for over 200 yards in the first meeting.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Packers: 34 carries, 199 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

28) 2013 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

During the 2013 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings leaned on their rushing game to defeat the Chicago Bears 23-20 in overtime. Adrian Peterson posted his best rushing yard game against the Bears.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Bears: 35 carries, 211 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

29) 2015 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings met the Oakland Raiders during the 2015 NFL season. Minnesota defeated the Raiders 30-14 behind the monsterous game Adrian Peterson posted on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Raiders: 26 carries, 203 rushing yards 1 touchdown

30) 2015 NFL Season: Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons met on November 29, 2015. Minnesota defeated the Falcons 20-10 during their 2015 meeting behind Adrian Peterson's big game on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Falcons: 29 carries, 158 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

31) 2017 NFL Season: Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

After a short stay with the New Orleans Saints, Adrian Peterson joined the Arizona Cardinals. During his first game with the Cardinals, Peterson dominated the Buccaneers defense on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Buccaneers: 26 carries, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns

32) 2017 NFL Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson was looking to bounce back after a rough game against the Los Angeles Rams against the 49ers. The Arizona Cardinals leaned on the success that Peterson had on the ground to defeat the 49ers 20-10.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs 49ers: 35 carries, 159 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

33) 2018 NFL Season: Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers

Washington Football Team RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson joined the Washington Football Team in 2018. It only took Peterson three games to have a big game. Washington defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-17 in 2018 behind Peterson's great game on the ground.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Packers: 19 carries, 120 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

34) 2018 NFL Season: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

Washington Football Team RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson was entering his second straight game against NFC East rivals when Washington traveled to New York. Peterson did not let the big stage impact his play and led Washington to a 20-13 victory over the Giants.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Giants: 26 carries, 149 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

35) 2018 NFL Season: Washington Football Team vs Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team RB Adrian Peterson

The Washington Football Team traveled to Tennessee to meet the Titans on December 22, 2018. Adrian Peterson may not have reached the end zone for Washington, but he had a big game on the ground. The Titans defeated Washington 25-16.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Titans: 26 carries, 119 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

36) 2020 NFL Season: Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson

The Detroit Lions signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson for the 2020 NFL season. Peterson put up a great first game with the Lions against the Chicago Bears.

Adrian Peterson's Stats vs Bears: 14 carries, 93 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns