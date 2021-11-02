NFL Fantasy Football: 3 RBs to replace Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts as the Tennessee Titans won 34-31. However, the Titans lost their superstar running back for 6-10 weeks after he underwent surgery on his foot. Tennessee's season and chances of winning the AFC South are now in question, with their main playmaker likely out until the playoffs. Derrick Henry's absence will be felt in fantasy football as well, as he is the number one running back with 937 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 193.30 total fantasy points in 2021.

Derrick Henry had just one game with fewer than 10 fantasy football points this season and three games with more than 30 points. Fantasy football owners who have Derrick Henry will now see some struggles after basically losing 24 fantasy points each week. In standard leagues, there are some other options to run with (pun intended). Deep leagues pose some issues, but there are a few players to look into.

Three RBs to replace Derrick Henry with in fantasy football

#1 - Michael Carter - New York Jets

The New York Jets seem to have really found a gem with rookie running back Michael Carter. After a total of 94 yards in his first three games, Carter has four straight games with at least 10 fantasy football points. He put up 32 points in Week 8, in an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Carter is a must-have after fully winning control of the Jets' backfield and should be available in standard leagues.

#2 - Carlos Hyde - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with their own injury issues with running back James Robinson and his own foot injury. Carlos Hyde posted 13 fantasy football points filling in for Robinson and he may have to start again in Week 9 versus the Buffalo Bills. Hyde isn't the greatest runner, but is a solid waiver option in deep leagues. His receiving abilities give him some upside in fantasy, but he's a short-term player to fill in for Derrick Henry.

#3 - Boston Scott - Philadelphia Eagles

As of right now, no player in Tennessee's backfield is quite worth starting for Derrick Henry in your fantasy football lineup. Boston Scott scored twice last week for the Philadelphia Eagles, with Miles Sanders sidelined. Many players honed in on Kenneth Gainwell over Scott, leaving him rostered in just 64% of leagues. Boston Scott is also a short-term player, but has high value in Week 9 when he faces the LA Chargers, who are giving up a league-high 5.4 yards per carry.

Edited by Henno van Deventer