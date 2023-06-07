Madden 24 trailer is out and Patrick Mahomes has a new throw animation in it. In the trailer, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is seen throwing sideways on the run which has become his trademark, and it was a sight to behold.

The clip of Mahomes throwing while being in the air has sent the NFL world into a frenzy, and Madden streamer Ya Boi Kese was astonished after seeing it. He lauded some new features of the game that were visible in the trailer as well.

Julio 🤌 @ToneyTouchdown ABSOLUTELY COOKING MAKING MAHOMES MORE OP ABSOLUTELY COOKING MAKING MAHOMES MORE OP https://t.co/6L4ofqOKoF

Here's what he said:

"Those face scans are actually pretty nice with teammates who have my back... These animations are actually fire... Mahomes, no, nooo, they got Mahomes diving. Oh, my God."

Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly be the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 24, as he is coming off an MVP season, in which he led his team to another Super Bowl.

The Madden ratings aren't out yet, but if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ends up getting a 99 overall it won't be a big surprise. The NFL fans are excited to play the game, but they'll have to wait at least till August when Madden 24 will get released on all platforms.

Patrick Mahomes would be fun to play with in Madden 24

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

As stated earlier, Patrick Mahomes is expected to be the highest-rated quarterback in the game. Gamers will certainly enjoy using him on their teams both in franchise mode and other various modes that are available in the game as the 2023 NFL MVP makes the game easier.

He can make all types of throws while maintaining accuracy and that is a testament to his greatness. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season and they have a pretty good squad around their quarterback.

Hopefully, Madden will not feature the same frustrating gameplay issues that have bothered players in recent years. Josh Allen graces the cover of this year's edition, generating anticipation among fans eager to dive into the game.

