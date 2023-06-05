A couple of weeks ago, DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Since then he has been a free agent and is on the radar of multiple teams.

One team that has been an admirer of Hopkins for a long time is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl champions were interested in trading for Hopkins, but Odell Beckham Jr.'s new deal with Ravens changed the wide receiver market.

However, the Chiefs are once again urged to make a move for the former Cardinals receiver. Myles Simmons of PFT recently discussed why pairing Hopkins and Patrick Mahomes would make a lot of sense.

Here's what he said:

“Kansas City I think needs that role, right? Juju Smith Schuster was a huge, huge presence that they had a receiver last year, and he is now in New England. So I think like you know, we're talking about fits whatever. I think that DeAndre Hopkins would absolutely fit with the Kansas City Chiefs."

"He would be another element to that offense that they might not have right now based on the receiver room that they have… I think that having that veteran presence, that's another security blanket that's not Travis Kelce would definitely be huge for that offense.”

The Kansas City Chiefs do have a deep receiver room but they don't have a standout talent. Hopkins' addition will change that and it will put the Chiefs in a much better position to defend their Super Bowl title.

Currently, the Chiefs have Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, John Ross, and Richie James as part of their receiving core.

DeAndre Hopkins can become a huge luxury for Patrick Mahomes

DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Patrick Mahomes has the ability to make any receiver better, but if he gets the chance to play with a player like DeAndre Hopkins, he could cause some serious havoc.

Hopkins wants to play for a stable team with a great quarterback, but in order to do so with the Chiefs, the receiver will have to sign a lower-value contract. Not many teams are willing to take a chance on Hopkins, which is why he can look to sign a one-year deal with the Super Bowl champs to raise his value and sign a big deal next year, just like JuJu Smith-Schuster did.

