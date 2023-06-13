After spending the past seven years as a co-host to Fox Sports' Undisputed, former three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe said his farewells to the crew and Skip Bayless.

Sharpe announced a few weeks ago that his last episode would be after the NBA Finals concluded. Last night, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win their first championship, winning the series in five games.

During his final episode on the show, Sharpe expressed his gratitude in an emotional goodbye, crediting Bayless for helping him out more than he could ever expect:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm here because of you. You've allowed me to share the stage with you, allowed me to share the platform… The opportunity that you gave me to become what I am, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me, you've helped me grow more than you ever know."

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺 Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺😭❤️💯 https://t.co/RhkOpX353L

The two have become one of the most iconic sports duo personalities of the past 10 years, and many fans have enjoyed their passionate, heated debates over the past seven years.

What is Shannon Sharpe going to do now after departing Undisputed and who will replace him?

Shannon Sharpe during SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Shannon Sharpe hasn't officially announced what his next move is going to be following his departure from Undisputed. The company agreed on a buyout with him, and he'll likely work somewhere else on a big network. He currently hosts and does some solo work on his own podcast, "Club Shay Shay."

There are a few top suitors to replace Sharpe. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has emerged as the favorite thus far. He already works for the network and is viewed as the top choice to replace Sharpe. He like, Skip Bayless, is very blunt with his opinion and takes, and would be a good compliment to Bayless.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per



McCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… Update: Former #Eagles #Bills RB LeSean McCoy is "emerging" as a replacement to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed with Skip Bayless.Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per @MMcCarthyREV McCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Update: Former #Eagles, #Bills RB LeSean McCoy is "emerging" as a replacement to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per @MMcCarthyREVMcCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tvYmP0SjpN

Other possible candidates to replace Sharpe include Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor.

Who do you think will replace Sharpe on Undisputed?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes