Where will Shannon Sharpe land next? The co-host of "Undisputed" is expected to leave the company after the NBA Finals after reaching a buyout with the company.

While some were shocked at the news, others weren't. They could tell Sharpe's relationship with Skip had been on the decline.

While the former three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end is expected to land somewhere big after his departure, it seems like ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is open to Sharpe joining the network and being a contributor to "First Take."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he mentioned that he wouldn't want to change the dynamic of his show.

"Well, I welcome Shannon Sharpe first take, but it would be in the mix of being a part of the family. I like the potpourri of contributors. I like the action and the excitement and the fun on the show.

"Adding people into the mix is one thing, changing the complete makeup and formula of the show is entirely different. And that ain't happening. For anyone."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Let me revisit what exactly I was taking about regarding Shannon Sharpe and the future of First Take the other day Let me revisit what exactly I was taking about regarding Shannon Sharpe and the future of First Take the other day https://t.co/z4mIRH55q4

LeSean McCoy is expected to replace Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed"

LeSean McCoy during Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

While "Undisputed" is expected to lose one former NFL football player, it is expected to gain another. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is expected to replace Shannon Sharpe as Skip Bayless' co-host.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per



McCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… Update: Former #Eagles #Bills RB LeSean McCoy is "emerging" as a replacement to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed with Skip Bayless.Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per @MMcCarthyREV McCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Update: Former #Eagles, #Bills RB LeSean McCoy is "emerging" as a replacement to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor are also candidates to succeed Sharpe, per @MMcCarthyREVMcCoy is currently on FS1’s “Speak” and is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tvYmP0SjpN

The six-time Pro Bowler is currently a host of FS1’s “Speak” and he'll have an audition for the role. Other potential candidates to replace Sharpe are Nick Wright, Joy Taylor, and Emmanuel Acho.

McCoy is also a two-time Super Bowl champion who has rushed for 11,102 yards, 73 touchdowns and has caught 518 catches for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes