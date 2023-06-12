"I ain’t never seen no s--t like that"- Lil Wayne has a hilarious interaction with Jalen Rose about Nikola Jokic

As usual, Nikola Jokic had another big-time performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Apparently, a couple of prominent stars appreciate the greatness Jokic has brought to the finals so far. Star rapper Lil Wayne and NBA legend Jalen Rose had a brief encounter in the audience during Game 4 to talk about the basketball prowess of the 'Joker'.

As Lil Wayne was heading out through the tunnel, Jalen Rose blurted out loud a compliment for Nikola Jokic. Lil Wayne couldn't help but notice Jalen and also acknowledged Jokic's performance in Game 4. The rapper was glad that he wasn't the only one who thought that Nikola has been brilliant in the finals.

"You feel me," Lil Wayne said to Jalen Rose. "I ain’t never seen no s--t like that."

Looking at Nikola Jokic's performances in the 2023 NBA Finals so far

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

Nikola Jokic has obviously been the best player for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. In fact, he's a huge reason why the Nuggets are even in the Finals.

Without him, Denver might not be in the position they're in today. With that in mind, one might wonder how much impact Jokic has made on his team to get to this point.

Throughout the finals, Nikola Jokic so far has averaged 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds 8.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Jokic put up a couple of triple-double outings in a span of four games.

In Game 1, 'Joker' added 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Come Game 3, Nikola became the first player in NBA history to put up 30-20-10 in the finals. He put up 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

Because of the way Jokic performed in the finals so far, the Nuggets are now enjoying a comfortable 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. With that said, Denver is now one win away from becoming NBA champions for the first time in franchise history.

Denver's potential title win will be nothing short of historic. Aside from it being their first championship in franchise history, they'll also be off to a perfect start considering it's also their first trip to the finals. Jokic will also end up solidifying his legacy even further with his first-ever ring.

