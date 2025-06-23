Will Collin Murray-Boyles get drafted in 2025? South Carolina standout's NBA draft chances explored

Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the collegiate stars who is joining the NBA after just two seasons in the NCAA. The 6-foot-7 forward declared for the 2025 NBA Draft after playing his sophomore year with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

READ MORE: "The smoke alarm is just added comedy": Fans react to Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles' latest couple challenge video

Murray-Boyles felt the time was right to join the professional ranks after he posted career-best numbers in the 2024-25 season. He led the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 boards through 32 games. He also displayed his defensive prowess last season, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks to lead all South Carolina players.

Ad

Trending

The Gamecocks failed to advance to the NCAA Tournament despite Murray-Boyles' impressive stats, ending the season with a 12-20 record. They finished at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference, posting a 2-16 slate in the 2024-25 regular season.

Is Collin Murray-Boyles eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft?

Collin Murray-Boyles is eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, having played two seasons in college. The South Carolina star declared for this year's draft in April, revealing his decision on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Murray-Boyles had the option to return to Columbia for another NCAA season before the deadline late last month but decided to keep his name in the draft. That proved to be a wise decision as he has a good chance of being a lottery pick.

He was part of the second batch of players to receive an invitation from the league to sit in the green room during the 2025 NBA Draft. The invites are given to top prospects, who are likely to be selected in the first round.

Ad

Collin Murray-Boyles' NBA Draft landing spots

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups watches from the sideline during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. Photo: Imagn

Collin Murray-Boyles becoming a lottery pick on draft night gained momentum on Sunday after a report emerged that the Portland Trail Blazers hosted a private workout for the South Carolina forward this past weekend. Portland owns the No. 11 pick in the first round, the only one the Blazers possess in this year's draft.

Ad

The Blazers have made huge strides with their defense in the past season and Murray-Boyles' possible addition will help bolster their play on that end of the floor. His ability to defend multiple positions at an elite level will be a huge boost for Portland coach Chauncey Billups.

#2 Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns broke up their star-studded lineup days before the draft, trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and several draft picks. One of those picks is the No. 10 selection Houston owns in the first round of this year's draft.

Ad

The Suns may turn to Collin Murray-Boyles for that pick to strengthen their lineup following Durant's departure. He would be a welcome addition to a Suns team that allowed an average of 116.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season, ninth-worst in the NBA.

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and forward Julius Randle (30). Photo: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that would look to address their forward depth in this year's draft. The Wolves could be enticed to use their No. 17 pick in the first round to select Collin Murray-Boyles, whose 7-foot wingspan is a valuable weapon on the defensive end.

Having Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in the lineup will also help Murray-Boyles' development if a move to Minnesota pushes through. One thing that Murray-Boyles must improve on in the NBA is his outside shooting. He shot just 26.5% from beyond the arc for South Carolina in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.