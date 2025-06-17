T'Wolves HC Chris Finch makes his feelings clear about Julius Randle & $15,022,464 teammate's future

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle saw his debut season end at the hands of the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The loss has put the Timberwolves in a situation where they have to build and strengthen their roster ahead of next season.
The offseason has seen Randle linked with a move away from the Target Center. However, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, in a conversation with Paul Allen of KFAN on Tuesday, confirmed that Randle and center Naz Reid will remain in Minnesota.
"Absolutely, yes," Finch said. "I think both players want to be there. That's first and foremost the most important thing. We certainly want them there.
"I know Tim Connelly is working hard to make sure that they get some sort of deal done that makes them happy and want to stay and feel gratitude that the team is taking care of them."
Randle, who joined from the New York Knicks during the last offseason, has a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season. And despite the rumors, he has expressed a desire to stay with the T-Wolves.
In Reid’s case, he has a $15,022,464 player option for the upcoming season. He’s projected to decline his option and seek a long-term contract, and the Wolves are expected to offer him a significant deal, potentially around $30 million per year.
Both players have until June 29 to decide on their player options. The Timberwolves own the Bird Rights for Randle and Reid, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to keep them.
Julius Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his debut regular season with Minnesota. Those numbers increased during the postseason as he averaged 21.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 4.9 apg.
Reid averaged 14.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.3 apg in the regular season. In the postseason, he averaged 10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.7 apg.
Julius Randle discusses his future with about Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle put in his best but wasn't good enough to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome the OKC Thunder. After the playoff exit last month, he spoke about his future with Minnesota.
"I will say that I love it here," Randle said. "This is the most meaningful basketball I played in my career. … I love it. It's a lot to be excited about. Having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I could ask for at this point in my career."
With Chris Finch all but confirming the organization’s desire to have Randle back next season, T-Wolves fans will be eager to see growth from the team.
