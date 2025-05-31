After brief hiatus, $60 million man Deion Sanders shows up with 2x SB champ Asante Samuel for massive collab

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is gearing up for his third stint in Boulder. Amid his offseason training with the team, Coach Prime had an online feud with retired two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel. He tried to downplay Coach Prime's legacy despite both playing in different eras as Samuel compared his league stats with Sanders.

However, Deion Sanders, who's worth $60 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) made an unexpected move to settle the beef with Samuel. On Friday, Well Off Forever showcased Coach Prime joining Samuel for a conversation on the Say What Needs to Be Said YouTube channel.

Samuel introduced Deion Sanders to the show as "the great" and "the GOA"'. Both former NFL stars clarified that they hadn't pre-planed the interview. Samuel also opened up about how Coach Prime reached out to him and opened up about how he wanted to help his "youngster" succeed (TS-2:30 onwards).

In March, Samuel shared a tweet a week into his feud with Coach Prime, saying that he was ready to go head-to-head with the Colorado coach on any show to settle the scores.

"How am I suppose to have respect for someone that is clearly making a misjudgement of myself. I'm always a call away if they want to talk it out on a show but to go talking crazy about someone that has produced more then most as the position is crazy. I have no respect for that," Samuel wrote.

Eventually, it looks like the two have cleared the air of uncertainty surrounding them and are moving ahead with a collaborative partnership.

Deion Sanders sends warning to Colorado players during offseason

Coach Prime has been busy this offseason. Nevertheless, he continues to look out for his Colorado players and ensure that they aren't jeopardizing their chances of success.

Last Sunday, Coach Prime tweeted a message to his players and staff to take care of themselves while also warning them to secure their futures as professionals.

"All my @CUBuffsFootball PLAYERS & STAFF. I love you @ I miss u. Please be safe & don't do anything to jeopardize your opportunity to be a Professional. Be careful out there because everyone around u ain't really down for u and everybody else is just there," Coach Prime wrote.

The 2025 campaign will be the first time Deion Sanders will be without his sons Shedeur and Shilo, who departed to begin their professional journeys in the league in this year's NFL Draft. Shedeur went to the Browns in the fifth round, while Shilo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bucs.

