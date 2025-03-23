Asante Samuel doubles down on feud with Deion Sanders by comparing stats with Cowboys legend

Two-time Super Bowl champion CB Asante Samuel made an interesting comparison on Saturday. As part of Samuel's feud with Deion Sanders, the four-time Pro Bowler compared his NFL statistics with Coach Prime's.

According to the tweet, Sanders recorded 53 interceptions, two playoff interceptions and two Super Bowl victories in 188 games. On the other hand, Samuel tallied 51 interceptions and two Super Bowl victories in 153 games. He accompanied the post with a very confident caption.

"Here is your yearly reminder. Now let's hear the excuses," Samuel wrote.

Samuel played 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round in 2003 by the New England Patriots. He went to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 before the Atlanta Falcons in 2012, ultimately hanging up his cleats after the 2013 season.

He won both his Super Bowls with the Patriots during the Tom Brady era and was honored as a part of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders had his own success in the league back in the 90s. He helped the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XXIX. After just one season, Prime Time joined the Dallas Cowboys where he won his second Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl XXX. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

How did the feud between Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders begin?

During the Big 12 pro day, the Colorado coach did not mince his words while bashing the T-step technique used by cornerbacks on the field. Asante Samuel called out Coach Prime on social media for it.

He countered Sanders' take, saying that the T-step is a solid technique that cornerbacks should learn in the league.

"I can't stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can't control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks...Sooooo T-step is the perfect technique," Samuel wrote.

Coach Prime retaliated, tweeting:

"Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still."

Both Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders played during different eras in the NFL. Coach Prime began his football career back in 1989 before his first retirement in 2001. He then came out of retirement in 2004 and spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before hanging up his cleats for good.

