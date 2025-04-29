“Tupac Shedeur & Big Suge Sanders”: Jason Whitlock accuses Coach Prime of tanking son’s draft stock after his $1M party celebrations

Colorado coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime commandeered the national spotlight once again through his son, Shedeur Sanders, during an arduous NFL draft for the quarterback. Shedeur was projected in several mock drafts to be a first-round pick. But he slipped out of the first round in the draft and the slide continued well into day 3.

Sanders was eventually picked 144th overall by the Celeveland Browns in the fifth round. Meanwhile, pictures of the Buffs QB's elaborately decorated draft room, complete with caps from all teams, circulated on the Internet. The room was speculated to have cost $1 million, per Yahoo Sports.

Shedeur was even subjected to a prank call by Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, impersonating the New Orleans Saints staff.

The fallout from Shedeur's slide has continued well after draft night and has sparked a debate on national media regarding racism potentially playing a part in the debacle. On Tuesday, controversial sports commentator Jason Whitlock, however, called out Coach Prime, accusing him of tanking his son's draft stock with his actions.

Whitlock posted an image of Deion and Shedeur Sanders photoshopped on a popular picture of late rapper Tupac and his then-producer Suge Knight.

"Tupac Shedeur and Big Suge Sanders: How to tank your son's draft stock while blaming racism," Whitlock wrote in the caption.

The former FS1 analyst wanted to insinuate that Coach Prime bragging on different podcasts and shows about preventing his son from playing in certain teams actually backfired for the 23-year-old. Boomer Esiason's explanation on why Sanders was left out by so many teams also corroborates Whitlock's indication.

Analyst reveals Coach Prime connection to Shedeur's slide

Both fans and analysts have peddled various reasons why Shedeur Sanders slid so dramatically during the NFL draft. During Monday's segment of "First Take," ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith explored the Coach Prime angle (1:15).

“What has Shedeur Sanders done?” Smith said. “He ain’t getting in any trouble off the field. He’s not acting up. He’s not being some irresponsible individual. He puts in the work. Some of those owners and some of those executives, they should be ashamed of their damn selves for what they did to Shedeur Sanders because they were targeting ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders. And I think it’s egregious.

"Considering who he is and what he has meant to football on the pro and collegiate level, he deserved better. What exactly has Deion done? He has an exceptional relationship with the league office...He loves kids. He believes in being a role model. Whatever imperfections he may have exercised leading up to the draft, it wasn’t worth sending a message to him through his son."

During a Twitch livestream on Saturday, Shilo Sanders revealed that he had replaced Coach Prime as his agent with Drew Rosenhaus due to the debacle with his brother, Shedeur. A few hours later, Shilo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

