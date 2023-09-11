What has Mel Tucker been accused of? Understanding the recent allegations made by Brenda Tracy against him

According to sources, Mel Tucker, an esteemed head football coach at Michigan State University, has had one of the most lucrative careers in all of the sports arena. However, his reputation has recently been questioned because of a controversy involving him.

Tucker has been gravely accused of sexual harassment by the rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy. She claims that Tucker made sexual comments and masturbated over a phone call with her.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What has Mel Tucker been accused of? Unraveling the story

U.S.A. Today has brought to light a concerning narrative, delving into the allegations that are now at the forefront of attention. Two years ago, the celebrated college football coach joined forces with the rape survivor to focus on combating the prevailing culture of sexual violence within sports.

Expand Tweet

The union was anticipated to be a catalyst. Instead, regrettably, a maelstrom of scandal built up as the activist leveled grave allegations against the head coach. Tracy and Tucker strengthened their professional terms. Tracey was even invited to address Tucker's team and staff on two occasions and was bestowed the honorary captain status at the team's spring football game.

Expand Tweet

According to Tracy's official complaint filed with the university’s Title IX office, an unfortunate phone call on April 28, 2022, disturbed her. Lewd sexual comments from Tucker and indecent acts of masturbation brought to life the rape survivor's traumatic wounds from the past.

Who is Brenda Tracy? Her journey from a rape survivor to an activist

Michigan St-Tucker Football

Brenda Tracy's journey from a survivor to an activist is acutely distressing. In 1998, she survived a gang rape by four college football players. The trauma left her scarred for life, forging her journey as an activist. Her old wounds were reopened by the Mel Tucker incident.

Expand Tweet

She was not given justice despite compelling evidence and confessions from her assailants. Reportedly, the district attorney chose to decline their prosecution. Tracy bore the weight of the ordeal before she chose to raise her voice as an advocate. She founded the Set The Expectation non-profit, encouraging people to combat sexual violence.

Brenda Tracy and Mel Tucker's stands on the sexual misconduct accusations

According to Kenny Jacoby of U.S.A. Today, Brenda Tracy felt betrayed by Mel Tucker who re-inflicted her trauma,

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” she told Kenny Jacoby, “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Richmond Michigan St Football

Mel however wrote in a letter to an investigator on March 22 that he feels that the acts committed by him were mutually consensual. He denies having engaged in any act of misconduct. He also admitted that he isn't proud of his decisions, which are not remotely indicative of an assault attempt,

“Ms Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me. I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

Expand Tweet

Brenda's disturbing past further complicated by the justice system's failure is in itself upsetting. Her serious allegations against Tucker that he vehemently denies have upset many.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel