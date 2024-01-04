The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It will host the Michigan Wolverines against the Washington Huskies.

This is the first college football championship at the NRG stadium, which will look to live it up to many other great venues that have hosted the championship game.

Top stadiums to have hosted the National Championship

#10 State Farm Stadium

The State Farm stadium located in Phoenix, Arizona, is host to the Arizona Cardinals.

It was originally called the Cardinals Stadium in 2002, but the University of Phoenix acquired the rights and renamed it as University of Phoenix Stadium. The 20-year deal ran out in 2022, and it was renamed States Farm Stadium.

One of its unique features is the retractable field, known as the "Rolling Field Tray," which can be moved outside the stadium when not in use, exposing it to the Arizona sunshine for natural grass growth.

For college football, the stadium has hosted the Fiesta Bowl since 2007 with BCS Championship games in 2007 and 2011. It hosted the College Football Playoff National Champion in 2016.

Apart from hosting NFL games and the College Championship games, the stadium has been a venue for the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament.

#9 Cotton Bowl Stadium

This Dallas stadium's name is derived from the annual Cotton Bowl Classic college football game that was initially held at the venue but is now held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cotton Bowl sees its football use, though, as it's the site of the Red River Rivalry every year between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cotton Bowl hosted famous championships in 1960, with Syacuse defeating Texas and in 1963 when Texas beat Navy. Apart from college football, the Cotton Bowl Stadium hosts many events year, including concerts, soccer games, and the annual State Fair of Texas. It was a venue for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

#8 Orange Bowl

Originally opened in 1937, the Orange Bowl Stadium became synonymous with the annual Orange Bowl college football game, which was a highlight of the postseason.

The Orange Bowl stadium saw national championship games in 1982, 1994, 1995 and 1998. The stadium was demolished in 2008. LoanDepot park, the baseball field for the Miami Marlins was constructed on the site of the old Orange Bowl Stadium.

While the original Orange Bowl Stadium is no longer standing, the legacy of the annual Orange Bowl game continues in the modern Hard Rock Stadium, which now hosts the game. The spirit of the Orange Bowl lives on at Hard Rock Stadium.

#7 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Lucas Oil Stadium, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a cornerstone of a college football venue.

The stadium hosts the BIG 10 championship each year as well as the NFL Combine, where elite former college football players showcase their skills before the NFL Draft. The stadium hosted the College National Championship in 2022, where the Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18.

The stadium is iconic for its massive retractable window wall on one side that provides stunning views of the Indianapolis skyline. It floods the interior with natural light, creating a unique atmosphere (although it does make weird shadow patterns during games at times).

#6 Mercedes Benz Stadium

Opened in 2017, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is an architectural masterpiece.

It serves as the home for both the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC. The outside of the stadium is known as The Home Depot Backyard, features a public park, event space and a stage for local artists.

The stadium boasts a striking circular, retractable roof, which opens and closes like a camera lens. This creates a loud environment for passionate fans when rooting for their team.

It hosted the 2018 College Football National Championship, where Alabama beat Georgia 26-23.

#5 Louisiana Superdome

The Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, officially known as the Caesars Superdome since 2021, is an iconic sports and entertainment venue and home to the New Orleans Saints.

The stadium hosts many events, and just recently the Sugar Bowl in the 2024 College Football Semifinal, with the Washington Huskies upsetting the Texas Longhorns.

One of the defining moments in the Superdome's history happened in 2005, when it became a symbol of hope and refuge during Hurricane Katrina, sheltering countless people from the storm.

It hosted the BCS National Championship in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. It hosted the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020, where Joe Burrow led LSU to victory.

#4 Hard Rock Stadium

Home to the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League and the Miami Hurricanes college football team, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida opened in 1987 as the Joe Robbie stadium.

Since then, it has undergone multiple name changes and became the Hard Rock Stadium in 2016. It hosted the BCS National Championship games in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013 and the CFP National Championship in 2021.

The stadium will host the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

#3 AT&T Stadium

The AT&T Stadium is a retractable-roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. It serves as the home of the Dallas Cowboys and is also the home of the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Big 12 Championship Game.

The massive structure is often referred to as "Jerry World" in honor of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

It hosted the inaugural College Football National Championship Game in 2014, where Ohio State beat the Oregon Ducks. It also hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 due to the California stadium's COVID-19 restriction.

The surrounding area, known as the AT&T Stadium Entertainment District, features Texas Live for fans who wish to support their teams nearby. The MLB’s Texas Rangers stadium, Globe Life Field, is adjacent.

#2 SoFi Stadium

Built at $10 billion, the Sofi Stadium is a modern marvel of human engineering. The stadium's design is characterized by its sleek and futuristic aesthetic.

The most notable feature is the circular, double-sided video board suspended above the field, offering fans a 360-degree viewing experience. The 2.2 million-pound structure is one of the largest video boards in the world, providing stunning visuals and enhancing the overall atmosphere during events.

The stadium invites fans with a majestic lake in front of the stadium. The Youtube Theater is within the stadium complex itself, and the Los Angeles historic Forum is across the street.

Sofi hosted the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, where Georgia beat TCU to win its second straight national title.

#1 Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl has the distinguished title of ‘Granddaddy of Them All,’ as it's the oldest bowl game in college football history.

The first game itself was played in 1902. The Rose Bowl stadium was built in 1922. The term “bowl game” is derived from the name Rose Bowl, as the stadium has a bowl-style design. It also has the record for the highest attendance of a bowl game since 1945.

The Rose Bowl Stadium is renowned for its picturesque setting, surrounded by the San Gabriel Mountains. One of its standout features is the iconic Rose Bowl Parade, a New Year's Day tradition that precedes the football game.

For the Rose Bowl, the most notable championship games played here are the 2002, 2006 and the last BCS championship game in 2014.

