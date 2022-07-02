10 best characters from Marvel's 2099 (and why the best is Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man)

There have been many Marvel characters who have won our hearts through comics and movies, and Marvel’s 2099 imprint has provided us with its fair share of characters that we know and love.

Starting with Miguel O’Hara, who will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, to Doctor Doom, who has generated an enormous following based on his comic storylines, each character mentioned on this list has a special place in the hearts of the readers.

Most loved characters from Marvel’s 2099 imprint

10) Venom

Where there’s Spider-Man, there’s Venom. The pair go hand in hand!

However, the chemistry between the two in this continuity is spicier. Kron Stone (Venom) and Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man) are half-brothers in 2099.

The former is a bully by nature. While pursuing one of his evil schemes, he was stabbed and tossed into a sewer, where he grazed up against a black ball.

The ball then bonded with him and created an all-new Venom. What a nice coincidence!

Miguel and Kron have had a bitter history since the beginning of their relationship. But as these two cross paths as Spider-Man and Venom, things become even more complicated.

9) Daredevil

Daredevil 2099, or Samuel Fisk, became the protector of Hell’s Kitchen to redeem the sins of his grandfather, Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin of crime. When he was tiny, he used to witness his grandpa telling the story of him slaughtering Matt Murdock, the original Daredevil, in a very illustrious manner, making him sickened.

He also gave up his personal life to protect the city’s people, naturally angering his wife. There were also remnants of crime in the Fisk family even after Kingpin was gone, and Samuel tried his best to set everything straight.

Although he lacked the skills of the original Daredevil, he was accustomed to his costume doing most of the work for him.

8) Ravage

XMen90sCovers @XMen90sCovers I think this just might be THE most 90s name of all time (and it ain’t Ravage 2099!) I think this just might be THE most 90s name of all time (and it ain’t Ravage 2099!) https://t.co/padUjiNDzM

Ravage, or Paul-Phillip Ravage, was brought directly to life in Marvel’s 2099 imprint. He was the CEO of ECO, a subsidiary of the widely known infamous organization, Alchemax.

However, his life changed when he was hemmed in for murder when he went too deep in his journey of finding Alchemax’s secrets. Ravage became a fugitive in the eyes of the law and Alchemax.

He tried to run and escape whatever traps were set up for him by the hostile federation. However, in doing so, he became overly contaminated by Hellrock radiation and gained superpowers.

His hands became radioactive and elicited a lot of toxic energy, giving him animalistic powers as he transitioned into one. Talk about the glass half full!

7) Deadpool

Warda Wilson was the daughter of the original Deadpool, Wade Wilson, and Shiklah, the queen of the Underworld. Unfortunately, her father didn’t even know about her existence until Shiklah disappeared, and Warda imprisoned him to find out her mother’s remains.

She even tortured Wade by making him watch C-SPAN on repeat, which counts as torture of the highest order if you ask me. However, after getting no answers from him, she took his superhero identity and used the legion of Bobs as her servants.

Wade was imprisoned by her for decades until his other daughter, Ellie Preston, came to his rescue, which started a great tussle between the half-sisters.

6) Captain America

Captain America 2099, or Roberta Mendes, was a member of Alchemax and the spouse of Harold Mendez, another member of Alchemax. He was responsible for subjecting her to the super-soldier serum, making her the leader of Alchemax’s Avengers.

She was as cool, calm, and collected as the good old Steve Rogers, but there were still many differences in their personas. For instance, Steve wanted to be a hero from the very beginning of his life, but Roberta never imagined herself as one.

She even rebelled against Alchemax on several occasions, as the organization was responsible for her condition. But with time, she accepted her new truth and started fighting the good fight.

5) Punisher

Jake Gallows found the war journal of the original Punisher and became intrigued after reading the challenge written on its last page:

“You who find this, I charge you to carry on my work.”

Punisher was known for his mission to kill as many criminals as possible. After reading his journal, Jake made sure to live on the exact mantra.

As a member of the Public Eye Police Force, he always ensured that help was provided to the people who needed it the most, and with an added mission, he became much more formidable to the city’s criminals. Seeing Punisher in any continuity is exhilarating, and the 2099 version is no exception.

4) Ghost Rider

Thanks to Kenshiro “Zero” Cochrane, the Spirit of Vengeance exists in 2099. Inhabited in Transverse City, which was once known as Detroit, Zero was a talented hacker who used his skills to rob for money with his gang.

After getting killed in one such robbery, his consciousness was transported to hell (pocket dimension), and he met the one and only Jonathan Blaze, the original Ghost Rider.

As it turns out, Blaze had replaced Mephisto as the king of hell and had the same proposition for Zero he got when he was young. As Zero’s body was dead, Blaze chose an android for him to inhabit and do his work, and he became an all-new Ghost Rider.

3) Hulk

Ian @Earth_928_2099 Lizar- I mean Hulk 2099 Lizar- I mean Hulk 2099 https://t.co/3wbFjB45j1

John Eisenhart, an executive for Lotusland Productions, became Hulk upon coming into contact with the Knights of Banner. The Knights were a fanatic group trying to create their own Hulk, and John was looking for a story amidst these fellow soldiers, but what he found was far from that.

When the Knights weren’t willing to provide anything that John needed, he reported their misdoings to the police. However, when they were slaughtered shamelessly by the hands of the law, he felt terrible about his actions and decided to join them.

Amidst the fight, John became the new Hulk when he got caught in a blast of gamma radiation.

2) Doctor Doom

Ami Moregore @happypeep I still think the John Francis Moore Doom 2099 holds up really freaking well and if they're making a Doom movie, they should go with the first four issues.

As hyped as he was as some comic star before we all learned about him being a sex pest, Warren Ellis' issues fairly awful I still think the John Francis Moore Doom 2099 holds up really freaking well and if they're making a Doom movie, they should go with the first four issues. As hyped as he was as some comic star before we all learned about him being a sex pest, Warren Ellis' issues fairly awful https://t.co/IymuPg3H69

The story started when a man in Latveria in 2099 woke up believing himself to be Doctor Doom, and as soon as he found himself in his homeland, he got down to business and confronted the possible king.

He found himself in the presence of a formidable dictator, Tiger Wylde. Furious at the event, he battled Tiger for the throne but lost the combat.

However, he only lost the battle that day, not the war. He would later win his homeland and scheme to conquer the world.

The character faced a new threat on every issue and managed to pull it off due to his remarkable abilities, making him an adept genius and brilliant strategist the readers love.

1) Spider-Man

SpaceMan 2099 🧬🕷 @SpaceLover456 twitter.com/drsoap8/status… Jayden @drsoap8 If you could make a movie on any Marvel character or team, what would it be? If you could make a movie on any Marvel character or team, what would it be? Spider-Man 2099 it's about damn time my boy Miguel O,Hara gets a solo live action film Spider-Man 2099 it's about damn time my boy Miguel O,Hara gets a solo live action film 🎬 twitter.com/drsoap8/status… https://t.co/jXC7kpmybC

Spider-Man in the 2099 continuity isn’t our beloved Peter Parker. It’s Miguel O’Hara, a gifted Irish-Mexican geneticist in Nueva York (New York). However, it is safe to call him the most beloved character in Marvel’s 2099 imprint.

The hero conducted several experiments on different people to imitate the powers of the initial Spider-Man. But he soon became a victim of a similar accident in his lab that gave Peter his abilities, resulting in an all-new Spider-Man.

In the beginning, a rather shocked Miguel worked hard for a cure for his condition. However, with time, as he witnessed his much-needed presence in fighting the evil forces, he accepted his identity as the new Spider-Man.

Miguel’s inspiration from the original Spider-Man in his transition was something every Marvel fan should witness.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

