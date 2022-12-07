10 most hated Marvel superheroes, ranked

The Marvel universe is comprised of multiple heroes, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and personality traits that endear them to fans. We have heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil who stick by their no-killing moral code and principles, and we have tragic figures like the Punisher and Wolverine who are realistic and grey in their outlook.

There are also heroes who have earned fans' dislike and hatred. This listicle will look at ten heroes ranked from least hated to most hated by fans, simply because of their actions or because of the way they have been written.

Note: This listicle reflects the writer's personal views.

Ironheart and 9 other Marvel heroes who get a lot of heat from fans

10) Cyclops

Scott Summers/Cyclops (Image via Marvel Comics)

Scott Summers, a.k.a Cyclops, is one of the best-written members of the X-Men, primarily due to his relationship with his girlfriend/wife, Jean Grey (Phoenix), and his bitter rivalry with Wolverine over her affections.

Scott is also, however, one of the least liked by fans, thanks to his stuffy attitude, pouting when he does not get his way, and his possessiveness over Jean to the point of attacking Wolverine, whom he treats poorly if he gets anywhere close to her and even if he harmlessly flirts with her.

9) Angel/Archangel

Angel is one of the original X-Men, alongside Beast, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Iceman. However, many fans dislike him because he is a stereotypical, irritating rich kid and his mutant abilities are not very effective in battle.

His transformation into Archangel by Apocalypse improved his ability as a fighter but did nothing to change his personality, which is why fans hate him.

8) Namor

Namor the Sub-Mariner (Image via Marvel Comics)

Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of Marvel's oldest heroes, first appearing in Timely Comics in 1939. While he may be adored by his subjects and some heroes, such as his occasional love interest Invisible Woman, the same cannot be said for a lot of fans who hate him with a passion.

The king of Atlantis has little to no respect for surface-dwellers other than Invisible Woman, Doctor Strange, and Hulk, making him very hard to get along with in the MCU. In addition, he is very stiff and does not have a personality trait that endears him to anyone, which is why many fans dislike him.

7) Ironheart

Riri Williams/Ironheart (Image via Marvel)

Ironheart was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato and first appeared in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #9. She is an MIT genius who designs a suit of armor similar to Iron Man's.

However, she is hated by many fans due to the way she was s*xualized, her being a "Mary Sue" kind of character who is just seemingly good at what she does and has no flaws or room for growth. This was also one of the reasons why many people were keen on her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

6) Quicksilver

Pietro Maximoff, a.k.a Quicksilver, first appeared alongside his sister Wanda (Scarlet Witch) in X-Men #4. They slowly became popular characters, but unlike Wanda, who enjoyed a surge of love from fans, Pietro only kept receiving more hate.

This was due to Pietro acting like a jerk and being very rude and obnoxious. He kept telling his sister what to do, which irritated her, even though he himself never matured.

5) Sentry

Sentry (Image via Marvel Comics)

Sentry is basically Marvel's answer to Superman: a super-strong hero that can also fly. Unfortunately, this idea never really took off.

There are several reasons why fans hate him, but he is primarily hated because he was a rip-off that could not become interesting, and the writers were confused about what mental illness he had, ranging from schizophrenia to split personality, thanks to his inner battle with the Void.

Also, the fact that he was always there in the universe and other heroes knew him, despite only debuting in the 2000s, and that he was used as a plot device more than once in comics such as New Avengers and Mighty Avengers made fans despise him even more.

4) Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Image via Marvel)

Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four is a popular character due to being one of the smartest heroes besides Iron Man and Bruce Banner. He is, however, not well-liked and well-received by many fans, unlike his wife, Invisible Woman (Susan Storm), brother-in-law Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and best friend Thing (Ben Grimm).

This is because he constantly neglects his family in favor of scientific pursuits, often frustrating his wife.

3) Hank Pym (Ant-Man)

Despite being a well-known character, Hank Pym is not well-liked by fans, unlike his wife Janet van Dyne (Wasp) and successor Scott Lang (Ant-Man), as they only remember him for the worst things he ever did, such as physically abusing his wife on more than one occasion and trying to kill his friends many times.

Also, let's not forget Ultron, an AI Hank created in a misguided attempt to ensure peace, only for it to go rogue and decide to exterminate humanity.

2) Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel)

Carol Danvers was well-liked by many fans back when she went under the moniker of Ms. Marvel. Things changed when she became Captain Marvel, however.

She became very bossy and arrogant, telling everyone what to do. Let's not forget her less-than-noble actions during Civil War II, which pitted her against Iron Man when she exploited Inhuman Ulysses Cain's abilities to peer into the future to eliminate threats before they could even happen, which Iron Man saw as dangerous and pointless.

1) Iron Man

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

No hero gets more hate than Iron Man does. Unlike his MCU counterpart, who has some redeeming qualities, the comic version is downright awful.

Over the years, Tony betrayed many people he called friends, such as helping hunt down Captain America during the Civil War and manipulating Spider-Man's one-sided admiration for him into making the latter reveal his identity, which caused a slew of problems for Spider-Man during the same storyline.

Also, during the All-New All-Different run of comics, he insulted Peter Parker behind Spider-Man's back, around the time the latter ran Parker Industries.

His worst traits are heightened to the core in the Superior Iron Man comics, set in an alternate universe where Tony breaks bad and causes people to get addicted to his "Extremis" app—satiating the addiction in exchange for profits.

