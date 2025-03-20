10 strongest characters in Invincible, ranked by strength

Invincible is an adult animated superhero television series created by Robert Kirkman for Amazon Prime Video. It is based on the Image Comics series co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson as he trains under his father, Omni-Man, to become a superhero. While balancing his double life, he stumbles into a dark conspiracy threatening the planet.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, the series premiered in March 2021. A prequel special, Invincible: Atom Eve, debuted in July 2023, followed by a split second season from November 2023 to April 2024. Season 3 premiered on February 6, 2025, and the series was renewed for a fourth season.

From unstoppable conquerors to heroes, these powerhouses define the series with their sheer might and dominance. Each warrior brings a unique strength that shapes the battle for the universe’s fate.

Omni-Man, and 9 other strongest characters in Invincible, ranked by strength

1) Thragg

Thragg, the most powerful Viltrumite (Image via X/@therealsupes)

Grand Regent Thragg is the main antagonist of the series and the most powerful Viltrumite, ruling the Viltrum Empire. Trained from birth in combat, he was tasked with finding Emperor Argall’s heir but abandoned the mission after the Scourge Virus nearly wiped out the Viltrumites, believing himself the rightful leader.

Born on Viltrum, Thragg rose from the civil war to become the Viltrumites' unchallenged ruler. Keeping Argall’s skull as a symbol of dominance, he abandoned the heir’s search, believing himself supreme. As Invincible and Omni-Man’s greatest foe, he remains their ultimate threat.

A warrior honed by centuries of ruthless battles, Thragg embodies the ultimate Viltrumite conqueror, unchallenged in power and brutality.

2) Omni-Man

Omni-Man, sent to conquer Earth, defies Viltrum for his family (Image via Prime Video)

Omni-Man, formerly a high-ranking Viltrumite warrior, was sent to Earth to weaken it for conquest but instead grew attached to his human life.

Initially Invincible’s main antagonist, he struggles between his duty to Viltrum and his love for his family, leading him to question his mission. His relationships with Debbie, Mark, and Oliver Grayson ultimately reshape his beliefs, forcing him to confront his own actions.

Nolan betrays Viltrum to join the Coalition of Planets, vowing to end its tyranny. Once Earth's greatest threat, he becomes a vital ally in its fight for survival.

Torn between duty and conscience, his strength is matched only by his determination to defy the empire that created him.

3) Battle Beast

A ruthless warrior - Thokk or Battle Beast (Image via Prime Video)

Thokk, or Battle Beast, is a ruthless intergalactic warrior obsessed with finding a worthy opponent for an honorable death. His relentless pursuit of combat makes him both a formidable enemy and an unpredictable ally.

Battle Beast joins the Coalition of Planets to battle the Viltrum Empire, his ultimate challenge. His story expands in the 2025 prequel comic, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, with Michael Dorn voicing him in the animated series.

Fueled by an insatiable thirst for combat, Battle Beast fights not for victory but for the sheer ecstasy of battle.

4) Invincible (Mark Grayson)

Mary Grayson, also known as invincible (Image via Prime Video)

Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible, is a Viltrumite-Human hybrid and the son of Nolan and Debbie Grayson. Growing up, he eagerly awaited his powers, finally discovering them in high school. With guidance from his father and a name inspired by his school principal, he embraced his role as a superhero.

Initially part of the Teen Team, Mark later worked with Atom Eve, the Guardians of the Globe, and Cecil Stedman to protect Earth. As he uncovered the true nature of the Viltrum Empire, he took on the responsibility of defending the galaxy from their rule, struggling to balance heroism with his own identity.

With limitless potential and an unbreakable spirit, Mark Grayson grows stronger with every struggle, evolving into the galaxy’s greatest hope.

5) Allen the Alien (Peak Mutation)

Allen the Alien, a Unopan and Coalition of Planets representative, was the sole survivor of a failed program to create a Viltrumite-slayer. Though initially too weak, he became a Champion Evaluation Officer, scouting warriors to oppose the Viltrum Empire.

Despite his initial limitations, Allen’s strength greatly increased after a near-fatal encounter, allowing him to rival elite Viltrumites. With his newfound power, he became a key force in the fight against their tyranny.

Engineered to surpass all limits, his strength is the product of both unyielding stamina and steadfast determination.

6) Conquest

Conquest is a top Viltrumite in the shiow (Image via Prime Video)

Conquest, a top Viltrumite and main villain in Invincible, survived the Scourge Virus but was left scarred and half-blind after battling the Rognarr. Despite his injuries, he remains one of the empire’s most powerful and ruthless enforcers.

Conquest possesses immense strength, near-invulnerability, flight, and advanced healing, honed by years of battle. His power lets him overwhelm top warriors, survive extreme conditions, and remain one of Invincible’s deadliest foes.

Wounded but unstoppable, Conquest is pure ferocity—a destructive force that never gives up.

7) Space Racer (Fully Equipped)

Space Racer joins the Coalition in season 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Space Racer, a legendary nomad and skilled warrior, joins the Coalition in Invincible season 4. Armed with a devastating weapon and a signature hoverbike, he can even challenge Viltrumites.

Possessing a strong and focused mind, Space Racer can control the Infinity Ray with precision, as long as he remains undistracted. He also has a limited form of technopathy, allowing him to summon his gun and hoverbike with just a thought, making him a formidable force in battle.

Wielding a weapon that can slay even the mightiest, Space Racer's precision and skill turn him into a silent executioner of empires.

8) Omnipotus

Omnipotus grows stronger by consuming entire dimensions (Image via Prime Video)

Omnipotus, a minor antagonist in Invincible, gains immense power after his home dimension is drained of energy. He arrives on Earth, battling the Guardians of the Globe and other heroes while boasting of his plan to destroy the universe. Black Samson eventually banishes him by destroying his warp key, forcing him back to his dimension.

However, Omnipotus later returns, secretly draining energy for months until Invincible and Dinosaurus confront him. In their final battle, Dinosaurus bites Omnipotus’s head, triggering a massive explosion that ultimately kills him.

A cosmic force of devastation, he grows stronger by consuming entire dimensions, making his power virtually limitless.

9) Dinosaurus

Dinosaurus is the split personality of David Anders (Image via Prime Video)

Dinosaurus is a major antagonist in the series, existing as the split personality of his human counterpart, David Anders. While little is known about Anders' past, Dinosaurus emerges as a highly intelligent but extreme dissociative personality, dedicated to helping humanity through catastrophic means.

Initially an ally to Invincible, Dinosaurus collaborated with him to improve the world. However, their alliance ended when Dinosaurus took drastic measures, detonating bombs to destroy the North Pole, leading to his ultimate conflict with Invincible.

A genius masked by monstrous form, the strength of Dinosaurus lies in his ability to reshape the world through catastrophic brilliance.

10) Atom Eve

Atomic Eve possesses the ability to manipulate matter at a subatomic level (Image via Prime Video)

Samantha Eve Wilkins, known as Atom Eve, is the tritagonist of Invincible and the protagonist of her own prequel story. A genetically engineered superhuman, she possesses the ability to manipulate matter at a subatomic level and is the girlfriend of Mark Grayson.

Originally created as a government weapon, she was rescued by Dr. Elias Brandyworth and placed in the care of the Wilkins family. As a young hero, she joined the Teen Team before later choosing to forgo the Guardians of the Globe to pursue a path as an independent humanitarian hero.

Beyond brute force, Atom Eve's ability to reconstruct reality itself makes her one of the most formidable beings in existence.

Watch all three seasons of Invincible on Prime Video.

