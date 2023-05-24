10 superheroes who lost their powers

Superheroes rule fans' imaginations through comics, movies, and more. While they have abilities that make them special, they hold powers that are beyond those of other humans. Their individual strengths define them and their course of action. However, some heroes have faced situations when they lost their powers.

While DC and Marvel stories often feature powerful beings rendered incapable, watching significant superheroes struggling due to their lack of strength is heartbreaking. This list includes some noteworthy names like Superman, Wolverine, Wonder Woman, and Captain America.

Some of these heroes experience power loss due to being exposed to a virus or radiation, being injured or killed, sacrificing their powers for the greater good, or having their powers taken away. In some cases, superheroes who lose their powers are able to regain them. However, in other cases, they are forced to learn to live without their powers and find new ways to be heroes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's views and the superheroes below are listed in no particular order.

Superman, Captain America, and 8 other superheroes who were turned powerless

1) Superman

The powerful Man of Steel punished himself with powerlessness (Image via DC Comics)

Superman lost his powers in the 1986 graphic novel by DC Comics, The Death of Superman. He was killed by the villain Doomsday but later resurrected and regained his powers.

In the story arc Whatever happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, a frustrated Clark punishes Mr Mxyzptlk by killing him. The conscientious Superman looks for remorse and deliberately exposes himself to gold Kryptonite, which renders him powerless. The Kryptonian superhero then tries to live life like a normal human.

2) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman chose to give up her powers (Image via DC Comics)

Wonder Woman lost her powers in the 2017 film Wonder Woman. She was stabbed by the villain Ares, but she was later healed by the magic of the Amazons and regained her powers.

In the storyline spanning Wonder Woman #179 to almost #203, Diana lived a life without superpowers. When Queen Hippolyta wanted Amazonians to retreat to another dimension to renew their powers, Diana refused. In return, under the Rite of Renunciation, the DC superhero had to give up her powers.

3) Captain America

Age and lack of power forced Captain America to give up his role (Image via Marvel)

Captain America lost his powers in the 2011 Marvel film Captain America: The First Avenger. He was frozen in ice for decades, but he was later thawed out and regained his powers.

When Ran Shen drained Steve Rogers' blood containing the Super Soldier Serum, the youthful Steve reverted to his biological age of 90. Turning powerless, the aged superhero had to hand over the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson.

4) Batgirl

Batgirl showed incredible resilience after her loss (Image via DC Comics)

Batgirl is Barbara, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner, and is a superhero without superpowers. Though with diminishing interest, she planned to quit the role, as she revealed in Crisis of Infinite Earths #4, her loss of power came later.

In Batman: The Killing Joke, the Joker shot Batgirl in the pelvis, paralyzing her. The paraplegic hero transformed herself into the Oracle.

5) The Flash

Anti-matter damaged Kid Flash's speed (Image via DC Comics)

The Flash is powered by the Speed Force, which gives him the ability to run at super speeds. However, the Speed Force can be disrupted, and if it is, the Flash will lose his powers.

In the story of Crisis of Infinite Earths #12, Kid Flash Wally West gets hit by anti-matter energy. This reduces his speed from the speed of light to the speed of sound. When superhero Barry Allen died, Wally had to become the next Flash and learn to use the power of Speed Force better.

6) Wolverine

Forceful removal of adamantium from his body caused Wolverine's death (Image via Marvel)

Wolverine lost his powers in the 2013 film The Wolverine. The adamantium-boned superhero was poisoned by the villain Viper, but he was later cured and regained his powers.

Stories released between July and November 1993 displayed a war between Magneto and X-Men assisted by The United Nations. During the battle, Magneto pulled out all the adamantium from Wolverine's wounded body, damaging his healing power. The repetition of such situations is responsible for his death in recent times.

7) Green Lantern

The loss of the power ring makes a Green Lantern powerless (Image via DC)

Green Lanterns are powered by rings that give them the ability to create anything they can imagine. However, the rings can be destroyed, and if they are, the Green Lanterns will lose their powers.

In one of the fights between Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner, the latter lost the fight and his "power ring." The superhero became just an ordinary person without his powers. Even Hal Jordan lost his powers in the Final Crisis story arc when his ring was taken away.

8) Ms. Marvel

Rogue sucked away Ms. Marvel's powers and memory (Image via Marvel)

Ms. Marvel has had tough luck in more than one storyline which includes being manipulated by Marcus Immortus and not getting support from the Avengers.

However, in Marvel Super Heroes #11, she faces one of the worst scenarios when Rogue, the power-absorbing evil mutant, touches her and holds on to her. Rogue manages to drain away all powers and memories from Ms. Marvel. The superhero's powers do get restored after a few volumes but not her memories.

9) Storm

An accident caused Storm to lose her powers (Image via Marvel)

One of the most powerful mutants among the X-Men, Storm had a bad run for a few years. In Marvel's Uncanny X-Men #185, Storm lost her powers due to an attack meant for somebody else.

Forge had designed a weapon to disable superpowers under instructions from NSC's Henry Gyrich to capture Rogue. However, the shot hit Storm instead of Rogue and neutralized all her powers.

10) Quicksilver

Quicksilver died due to chance utterances by Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel)

Quicksilver's loss of powers occurs due to his sister Scarlet Witch. She is a mutant who has the ability to manipulate reality, which can lead to disastrous consequences.

This superhero caused a series of events in the House of M at the end of which, Scarlet Witch declared "No More Mutants." In a different reality, a million mutants were wiped out of existence and this included Quicksilver as well.

The loss of powers can be a harrowing experience for superheroes, but it can also be a chance for them to grow and learn. They can become even stronger and more resilient heroes by overcoming this challenge.

