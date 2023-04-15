10 terrible performances in good superhero films, ranked

From Superman to Spider-Man and Batman to the Avengers, superhero movies have dominated the box office for decades, captivating audiences with action-packed scenes and memorable characters. These films have spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs and launched the careers of many actors who have become household names.

Despite their popularity and success, even the best superhero movies have had their share of flaws, with some performances falling short of expectations. From cringe-worthy deliveries to over-the-top acting, these performances have left audiences disappointed and critics scratching their heads.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions.

Jesse Eisenberg, Halle Berry, and 8 other terrible performances from actors in good superhero films, ranked

10) Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Halle Berry's portrayal of the superhero Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand failed to electrify audiences (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Halle Berry's performance as Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand left much to be desired. While she had previously brought a level of gravitas to the character, her portrayal in the film felt flat and uninspired. Berry failed to capture the superhero's commanding presence and delivered her lines in a wooden, unconvincing manner.

It was a shame to see such a talented actress deliver such a lackluster performance in what was otherwise a solid superhero film. Fans of Storm and the X-Men comics were left disappointed by Berry's portrayal, which failed to do justice to the iconic character.

9) Topher Grace as Venom in Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Topher Grace's Venom in Spider-Man 3 left fans feeling more tangled than thrilled (Image via Sony Pictures)

Topher Grace's turn as Venom in Spider-Man 3 disappointed many fans. While the character is known for his intimidating presence and fearsome abilities, Grace's portrayal failed to capture this essence, instead delivering a watered-down version that lacked both ferocity and depth.

Many viewers found Grace's performance overly cartoonish and unconvincing, with his portrayal of Eddie Brock as one-dimensional and lacking nuance. Overall, his take on Venom failed to meet the audience's expectations, leaving many disappointed and underwhelmed by his performance.

8) Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face in Batman Forever (1995)

Tommy Lee Jones' Two-Face in Batman Forever was a double disappointment (Image via Warner Bros)

Tommy Lee Jones gave a less-than-stellar performance as Two-Face in the 1995 film Batman Forever. His portrayal of the character fell short of the nuance and complexity that comic fans had come to expect. Rather than playing the character with a sense of duality and inner conflict, Jones played him as a cartoonish villain, delivering his lines with an often grating and exaggerated style.

While the film had many flaws, Jones' performance was singled out as one of the weakest aspects of the movie. Ultimately, his portrayal failed to capture the essence of the character and remains one of the most forgettable performances in superhero movie history.

7) Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Jennifer Lawrence's take on the superhero in X-Men: Apocalypse failed to shape-shift into a memorable performance (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Jennifer Lawrence's portrayal of Mystique in the first two X-Men films was widely praised for its emotional depth and complexity. However, in X-Men: Apocalypse, her performance felt lackluster and uninspired, failing to live up to the high standards she had set for herself in the previous films.

Lawrence's delivery felt wooden, lacking the commanding presence that the superhero is known for in the comics. While the character's arc in the film had the potential to be emotionally resonant, her performance failed to bring the necessary gravitas, resulting in a lackluster portrayal of one of the most iconic characters in the X-Men franchise.

6) Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left fans feeling super-unimpressed (Image via Warner Bros)

Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While some appreciated his unique spin on the character, others found it distracting and disconnected from the source material. While Eisenberg's performance added unpredictability to the film, it ultimately fell short of capturing the intimidating presence and calculated intelligence for which Luthor is known.

Despite his shortcomings, Eisenberg's take on Luthor did bring a new dimension to the character, exploring his motivations and insecurities in a way that hadn't been done before. While it may not have pleased every fan of the comic, it did add an interesting layer to the film and contributed to the ongoing evolution of the character in popular culture.

5) Jessica Alba as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four (2005)

Jessica Alba's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four failed to make audiences see her performance (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Jessica Alba's portrayal of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four lacked the gravitas and presence that the character requires. Her performance felt flat and uninspired, making her scenes less engaging than they should have been.

Furthermore, Alba's inconsistent delivery and lack of emotional depth failed to capture the complexity of Sue Storm's character. While her performance wasn't terrible, it was underwhelming and forgettable, especially compared to her co-stars' performances in the same film.

4) Halle Berry as Catwoman in Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry's Catwoman in Catwoman was purr-fectly forgettable (Image via Warner Bros)

Halle Berry's performance in Catwoman is a notable low point in the history of superhero movies. Despite her undeniable beauty and charisma, Berry's portrayal of Catwoman lacked the necessary intensity and charm that the character required. Moreover, her delivery was stiff and unconvincing, and her attempts at bringing depth to the character fell flat, resulting in a lackluster performance that failed to capture the spirit of the iconic feline superheroine.

While the film itself is often considered a flop, Berry's performance is remembered most harshly by fans and critics alike. Her stilted delivery and lack of grace make her Catwoman seem more like a caricature than a genuine superhero. Her performance is thus a stark reminder of how even the most talented actors can fall short when portraying beloved comic book characters.

3) Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Tobey Maguire's emo Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3 spun a web of disappointment (Image via Sony Pictures)

Tobey Maguire's performance as Peter Parker in the first two Spider-Man films was widely praised, but his portrayal in the third installment left much to be desired. His overly dramatic delivery and unconvincing attempts at edginess felt forced and out of place, failing to capture the complexity and relatability of the character.

While Spider-Man 3 had its share of issues beyond Maguire's performance, his lackluster portrayal of the superhero was a major letdown for fans who had come to love his interpretation of the beloved character. Despite the film's commercial success, it remains a black mark on the Spider-Man franchise and a reminder of the importance of strong performances in superhero films.

2) Terrence Howard as James Rhodes/War Machine in Iron Man (2008)

Terrence Howard's James Rhodes/War Machine in Iron Man failed to take off (Image via Marvel Studios)

Terrence Howard's James Rhodes/War Machine performance in Iron Man was particularly forgettable, and his delivery of lines lacked the charisma and presence that the character required, making his scenes less engaging than they should have been. While Iron Man was a hit and helped launch the MCU, Howard's performance as War Machine remains one of the film's weakest aspects.

Moreover, his chemistry with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark fell flat, making their relationship seem forced and unconvincing. It was no surprise that Don Cheadle was recast for the role for future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Howard's performance failed to impact audiences and left little impression on the franchise.

1) Jared Leto as the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016)

Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad left fans feeling more like the punchline than the joke (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Jared Leto's take on the Joker in Suicide Squad was highly anticipated but ultimately fell short of expectations. While he certainly put his spin on the iconic villain, his performance was criticized for lacking the depth and nuance for which the Joker is known. Instead, Leto's portrayal relied heavily on gimmicks and over-the-top behavior, eventually feeling more like a caricature than a genuine interpretation of the character.

Ultimately, the actor's performance as the Joker in Suicide Squad left a sour taste in the audience's mouths and a stark reminder of the importance of getting iconic characters right on the big screen. While Leto has since expressed disappointment at the limited screen time his portrayal has received, it remains one of the most widely criticized performances in superhero movie history.

Poll : 0 votes