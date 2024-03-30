7 best Daredevil episodes, ranked according to IMDb

Given that the future of Matt Murdock remained uncertain in the last instalment of Daredevil, fans were highly disappointed when Marvel Television canceled the popular American television series created by Drew Goddard in 2018. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moved away from Marvel Television, Kevin Feige stepped in to introduce the characters in the cinemas.

With the appearance of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Hawkeye and Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans anticipated a continuation to their original stories, which will be brought forth with the miniseries Daredevil: Born Again. The official synopsis of Daredevil reads,

"Matt Murdock manages to overcome the challenges that he faces due to him being blind since childhood and fights criminals as a lawyer and Daredevil."

As fans wait for more information on the upcoming revival, they can take a look at the seven episodes that ranked higher than 9 on IMDb.

Seven best Daredevil episodes: Details explored

7) S3 E12 - One Last Shot (IMDb rating: 9.3/10)

Directed by Sam Miller and written by Erik Oleson, the synopsis of the episode reads,

"Fisk's long-awaited reunion doesn't go as planned. Nelson & Murdock take on a new client who holds key information on Kingpin."

This episode showcases Wilson Fisk reuniting with Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, as she convinces him to introduce her to his business. Nelson, Murdock, and Page work together to keep Agent Ray Nadeem hidden and have him testify against Fisk. However, Fisk controls the grand jury and has the result rendered ineffective.

6) S1 E13 - Daredevil (IMDb rating: 9.3/10)

The final episode of the first season showcases Murdock's borderline obsession with Fisk. He rescues Officer Carl Hoffman (Daryl Edwards), following which, Hoffman testifies against Fisk's business and his affiliations with the city police.

While Fisk is briefly arrested, he escapes with Vanessa in a helicopter. Murdock reappears in a brand-new suit and fights Kingpin, which earns him his new name as the city vigilante. The synopsis of the episode reads,

"In the season finale, a boxed-in Fisk and a desperate Murdock, Foggy, and Karen are forced to play their end games."

5) S2 E4 - Penny and Dime (IMDb rating: 9.4/10)

Penny and Dime bring Finn Cooley (Tony Curran) against the Punisher or Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), as he goes on a killing spree and loots $1.2 million. The Irish mob boss, one of the reasons behind the death of Castle's family, confronts him at the Central Park Carousel and takes him hostage.

However, Castle kills the gang and escapes, while Murdoch finds him at the cemetery. The synopsis reads,

"Karen uncovers shocking facts about the Punisher, who finds himself hunted by a powerful force in Hell's Kitchen. Daredevil ponders his next moves."

4) S2 E9 - Seven Minutes in Heaven (IMDb rating: 9.4/10)

This episode shows Wilson Fisk's life after prison, as he works his way up the ladder. Fisk gathers men and comes face to face with Castle, whose trial had been coming to an end. He comes to learn that the leader inside the institution was also involved in the murder of Frank Castle's family.

As a gory killing spree ensues inside the prison hallway, Fisk resurfaces. The synopsis reads,

"Castle gets an offer he can't refuse. Foggy and Murdock question the future of their firm, but Karen won't give up so easily."

3) S3 E4 - Blindsided (IMDb rating: 9.5/10)

Another hallway fight awaits fans as Daredevil makes his way through Ryker's Island. He breaks into the prison with a Nelson's Bar ID card, hoping to have a word with Michael Kemp to learn about Fisk's connections with the Albanian mafia.

As Kemp punches him in the face, guards capture him, leading to the eleven-minute sequence. The synopsis reads,

"While Matt infiltrates a prison to find information on the Albanians, Fisk puts Dex in his crosshairs and a fed-up Foggy goes on the offensive."

2) S3 E6 - The Devil You Know (IMDb rating: 9.5/10)

Matt survives the submerged taxi and apologizes to Karen, who then helps him find Jasper Evans, a former inmate, hoping to gather testimony against Fisk. However, the FBI and Agent Nadeem ask for the Daredevil in exchange for them hearing Evans' testimony.

On the other hand, Fisk brainwashes Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), who kills multiple New York Bulletin employees along with Evans before he talks. The synopsis reads,

"Driven to the edge, Dex loses his way until he's offered a lifeline by Fisk. Matt comes to Karen for help, which she agrees to give -- on one condition."

1) S3 E13 - A New Napkin (IMDb rating: 9.5/10)

Matt plans to break into the Presidential Hotel during Fisk and Vanessa's wedding and intends to kill him. He reveals the truth about Julie's death to Dex, who goes on a rampage. The original Daredevil joins in and defeats Fisk.

Fisk agrees to go back to prison and leave Foggy and Karen alone if Vanessa's plan to kill Nadeem is left undisclosed. The synopsis reads,

"Matt prepares to cross the line, as Dex becomes more dangerous than ever and Fisk enacts his endgame."

Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in their roles as Matthew Murdock and Kingpin once released on Disney+.