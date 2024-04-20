7 funny classic comic strips like Garfield that are still popular

Different comic strips have been released over the years, but some characters in particular have earned global recognition that refuses to fade. One such example is Garfield.

Such is the fascination with the lasagna-obsessed tabby that filmmakers are soon coming out with a new live-action movie titled The Garfield Movie. Jim Davis' beloved characters will grace the big screen starting May 17, 2024.

The Garfield Movie will release next month (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like Garfield, there are other classic comic strips that have continued to enthrall readers with their intelligent and relatable writing. The imperfect characters combined with perfectly timed puns and sarcasm make for entertaining panels that readers can instantly connect to.

Blondie, Luann, and five other must-read vintage comic strips that have aged like fine wine

1) Krazy Kat (1913)

George Herriman's creations are often mentioned when modern cartoonists speak about comics that have inspired them. In this comic strip, the main characters are Krazy, a simple-minded cat, and Ignatz, a crabby mouse. Most of the stories revolve around Ignatz planning elaborate schemes to throw bricks at Krazy, with the latter mistaking hatred for affection.

The simple narratives still resonate with readers. In addition, Herriman's whimsical backgrounds and dynamic panel designs make this comic strip nothing short of iconic.

2) Blondie (1930)

Blondie was first published in September 8, 1930 (Image via Blondie Facebook Page)

Blondie was first published in 1930. This classic comic strip, created by Chic Young, has been running even after all these years. The main characters include the responsible leading lady Blondie, her kind but lazy husband, Dagwood, and their two children, Alexander and Cookie. The family dog, Daisy, also appears quite regularly.

Blondie especially shines in the way it explores family dynamics. Its take on relationship challenges, family bonding, and the mundanity of errands has a universal appeal that has amused generations for years.

3) Peanuts (1950)

Peanuts is one of the most influential comic strips of all time (Image via Peanuts Website)

Charles M. Schulz broached tough real-life issues, like existential crisis, and fear of failure, through the eyes of naive but frank and observant young characters in Peanuts. This fresh perspective, which was humorous and thoughtful, resonated with readers back then and even now.

As far as slice-of-life comics go, there are very few comic strips like Peanuts that capture the true essence of life which is equal parts messy and fascinating.

4) The Wizard of Id (1964)

The title of this comic strip is a play on the words "Wizard of Oz" (Image via John Hart Studios)

Like Blondie, The Wizard of Id is still running much to the delight of ardent fans. Created by Brant Parker and Johnny Hart, it features a slew of interesting and eccentric characters who reside in a fictional kingdom named "Id". Readers mostly get to read about their adventures or to be more accurate, misadventures.

What is particularly interesting about this comic strip is that despite the medieval setting, it does introduce modern elements, usually to comical or satirical effect.

5) Hägar the Horrible (1973)

It is not surprising that Hägar the Horrible is still popular among readers. After all, it is hard to ignore the charm of the Vikings which is quite evident from the success of recent shows and movies that focus on the exploits of the seafaring people. The stories revolve around Hägar and his family.

Cartoonist Dik Browne's Hägar is funny but also relatable. He is a feared Viking when he is on his conquests but when he is home, he is constantly at the mercy of his quirky family.

6) Calvin and Hobbes (1985)

There are a lot of reasons why readers still relate to Bill Watterson's creations. The most obvious one is the clever way the cartoonist captured childlike imagination, friendship, and the many nuances of growing up. As the title suggests, the panels focus on six-year-old Calvin and his anthropomorphic tiger, Hobbes and their adventures together.

Calvin's mischievous personality naturally lends itself to many comic situations, but even in his introspective moments, his intelligence never fails to deliver the laughs.

7) Luann (1985)

Luann has been running for 39 years (Image via Luann Facebook Page)

Luann is a coming-of-age narrative that is both exciting and scary. It also appeals to readers of different age groups because everyone goes through this phase in their lives. Cartoonist Greg Evans cleverly captures all the different facets of growing up in this comic strip and tops it up with a much-appreciated helping of witty humor.

The stories are focused on Luann DeGroot who is working on balancing school, romance, family, and more. Like most young adults, she doesn't have all the answers but it is fun to see her try to figure things out with some help from her loved ones.

Readers who cannot get enough of Garfield should definitely check out these classic comic strips that are equally hilarious and entertaining.

