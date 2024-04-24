7 superheroes you didn't know were rich

Superheroes don't have it easy. They are always on call because supervillains don't really take weekends or holidays off. To top it off, durable costumes, advanced gadgets, and gear cost a lot of money. There are a few superheroes who have managed to hold down 9-to-5 jobs, but it isn't easy. Therefore, superheroes who have inherited or made a fortune seem to be at an advantage.

In terms of rich superheroes, the names that instantly come to mind are Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, and Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Their long-running narratives have pointed to their unimaginable wealth many times, but readers needing further proof need only look at their high-tech costumes, gear, and opulent rides. But they are not the only comic book superheroes with deep pockets.

There are quite a few superheroes who come from money or have built successful businesses to fund their superhero exploits.

Star Sapphire, Aquaman, and five other rich superheroes who don't ever have to worry about going hungry

1) Brian Braddock, aka Captain Avalon: Estimated wealth around $150,000,000

Fans first met Brian Braddock in Captain Britain Weekly #1 (Image via Wikipedia/Marvel)

Before he was Captain Avalon, Brian was Captain Britain. But even before all of that, he was first and foremost a Braddock. The family, an aristocratic one, never struggled monetarily. It has also been mentioned that the family has been a part of the Hellfire Club for generations, which is not something that many people can brag about.

Brian also started an educational institution to train young superheroes called the Braddock Academy. Clearly, Braddock is old money, but rarely does he make a show of it.

2) Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing: Estimated wealth around $1 billion

Grayson inherited his fortune from Alfred (Image via Wikipedia/DC Comics)

Since he spent considerable time assisting Batman in his heroic adventures as Robin, Grayson is very close to the Bat family. Alfred, in particular, thought highly of the superhero because after his death in the "City of Bane" storyline, it was revealed that he had left his entire fortune of over $1 billion to Grayson.

Alfred never made a show of his wealth, but he had come into money when he took charge as Bruce Wayne's legal guardian. On top of that, he made good investments and spent very little on himself, as he was happy with his modest lifestyle within Wayne Manor. Alfred felt that, given Grayson's generous heart, he would use the money well to help the downtrodden.

3) Carol Ferris, aka Star Sapphire: Estimated wealth around $1 billion

As Star Sapphire, Carol Ferris has fought for both sides—the good and the bad. Moviegoers will know her better as Hal Jordan's love interest. When she is not fighting grueling battles, Carol is running things at Ferris Aircraft.

Owned by her family, Ferris Aircraft is one of the biggest aviation companies in the world. Seeing as Carol eventually inherits the company from her father, she has more than enough in her bank account to fund her superhero exploits.

4) Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific: Estimated wealth around $1 billion

Mister Terrific showcased intelligence beyond his years even when he was young (Image via DC Comics)

From an early age, Michael Holt displayed advanced intelligence. Even before he donned the persona of Mister Terrific to help people, he built a high-tech firm that helped make him a multi-millionaire. Selling his company to Waynetech only added to his growing wealth.

This superhero has 15 Ph.D.s under his belt and is particularly drawn to inventions, which is why he continues to work with different companies. When required, he doesn't hesitate to fund important research and creations.

5) Emma Frost, aka White Queen: Estimated wealth around $11 billion

Emma was born into an affluent family, but that is not where her wealth comes from. She made her own money by setting up Frost International, a multi-billion-dollar electronics corporation. Even though she started out as one of the bad guys and constantly clashed with Xavier, she eventually changed sides and became the co-headmistress of Xavier's school.

The fact that her fortune is large enough to bankroll Utopia, the X-Men’s island base, is proof that she certainly belongs on this list.

6) Roberto da Costa, aka Sunspot: Estimated wealth around $125 billion

Roberto da Costa may even be richer than Charles Xavier (Image via Marvel)

X-Men fans know that Charles Xavier has a considerable fortune to his name however his student, Roberto da Costa is no pauper either. Born into a wealthy Brazilian family, Roberto's fortunes grew exponentially after he inherited his father's company. He often uses his wealth to help his fellow mutants and humankind in general.

His bank account truly has no limits since he is able to buy out the Advanced Idea Mechanics organization. In fact, he successfully turns them into Avengers Idea Mechanics in due time.

7) Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman: Estimated wealth around $150 trillion

As the king of Atlantis, Aquaman has a massive fortune at his disposal (Image via DC Comics)

Most comic book fans don't necessarily think of Aquaman as a wealthy superhero. However, it cannot be denied that Arthur rules over a large portion of the planet. This means that he has easy access to any untapped natural resources found in the ocean. Plus, he has ownership over any sunken treasure that may have gotten lost in the ocean over the years.

Also, the advanced technology in Atlantis is proof enough that the kingdom won't need financial aid anytime soon.

These heroes may not make the headlines often for their fortunes, but the money in their bank accounts is enough to fund their superhero adventures and have enough left over for a very lavish lifestyle if they choose to live it.