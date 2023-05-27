All 9 DC actors who starred in Fast X: The crossover we never got in the DCEU

Vin Diesel’s Fast X continued the trend of adding multiple new big-name actors, including many DCEU and MCU stars; in fact, most of the recent cast additions have been popular actors from these two universes only. But it’s worth noting that things between the Fast Saga and Marvel-DC have gone hand in hand as many actors also used their popularity from the Fast & Furious franchise roles to bag roles in the MCU and DCEU.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel plays Groot, Charlize Theron was recently added as Clea, Brie Larson is Captain Marvel, Daniela Melchior was Ura, and Pete Davidson also had a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But there are nine actors in Fast 10 who have been in DC movies or TV shows.

From Jason Momoa to Scott Eastwood, all 9 DCEU actors who starred in Fast X

1) Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Gisele (Image via DC/Universal)

Back in December 2022, The Direct reported that Gal Gadot was confirmed to return. So, there were many who were eagerly waiting for her cameo, but most fans were extremely shocked to see her in Fast X. She appeared towards the very end of the film as we saw her emerge out of a submarine when Letty and Cipher were trying to make their way out of Antarctica.

The credits began to roll after that, leaving fans wondering about how Gisele survived in Fast & Furious 6, and why nobody knew about it. But this mystery will now be solved in Fast 11.

Before this recent return, most people are aware that she was one of the leading ladies of DCEU, as she starred as the superhero Wonder Woman. After appearing in five DC movies, her future as Diana Prince isn’t secured currently. So, it was the right time for her to return to Fast X, in case her Wonder Woman future doesn’t work out.

2) Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Hobbs (Image via DC/Universal)

Back in 2021, Dwayne Johnson vowed to never return to the Fast Saga due to his old feud with Vin Diesel. But director Louis Leterrier managed to bring peace between the two and pitched an idea for Johnson to return.

So, towards the end credits scene of Fast X, we saw the return of Luke Hobbs, who was tracking Dante Reyes. But it was a setup as instead of finding the latter, the former found a phone on which the antagonist called and warned him. After all, Dom and his family were only the reason why Hernan Reyes died but Hobbs was the one who pulled the trigger.

Now, Hobbs returned in Fast X to take on the franchise’s boss villain. But right before his return, he led DC’s big-budget movie, Black Adam. The Rock gave it all he had, but the movie didn’t make the kind of profits that were expected out of it. That became one of the reasons why Dwayne Johnson left his Black Adam role behind and decided to rejoin the Fast Saga.

3) Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Jason Momoa is well known for his performance as Aquaman in the DCEU. He made his DC debut in Batman Vs Superman with a small cameo and played crucial roles in both versions of Justice League. Between them, he led the Aquaman movie from the front, making it DC’s biggest film ever. But before appearing in Aquaman 2, he also had a cameo in James Gunn’s Peacemaker series.

Now, in Fast X, he plays the franchise’s big bad villain Dante, who is the son of Hernan Reyes from Fast Five. Even in the Fast Saga, he acts as a true DC-man, his recent performance is highly comparable to Heath Ledger’s Joker -- complete with the purple color theme, his crazy antics, and mind manipulation. He is the exact opposite and the perfect foil of Dominic Toretto.

4) John Cena

John Cena as Peacemaker (Image via DC)

The popular WWE wrestler-turned-actor played the brother of Dominic Toretto and the villain of F9. But towards the end of the film, Dom gave him a second chance and he became one of the protagonists in Fast X. While Dom went on a mission to save his family and track down Dante, he sent Jakob to protect his son, which he did with his life.

But between F9 and Fast X, John Cena made two appearances as the ruthless DC antihero called Peacemaker. He first appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as one of its main villains. But then he returned in his own Peacemaker series on HBO Max and turned into an antihero.

5) Daniela Melchior

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 (Image via DC)

Melchior became a familiar name after playing Ratcatcher 2, who was one of the leading characters in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. She was arguably the biggest highlight of the film and her ability to control rats turned out to be very handy towards the end of the film.

Ultimately, that role also allowed her to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But in the same month, she appeared in Fast X playing the sister of Dom’s old lover, from Fast X, Isabela. She could have ended up dying at the hands of Dante, but Dom chose to save her instead of his old friend Diogo.

6) Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson as Aquaman (Image via DC)

Jason Momoa isn’t the only Aquaman actor who made his debut in the Fast Saga; Alan Ritchson also portrayed Arthur Curry in four episodes of Smallville. Along with that, he also played Hawk in the recently ended DC series, Titans. However, his stardom came after the success of Prime Video’s Reacher, where he played the titular character.

In Fast X, he plays the supporting antagonist who went from an anti-hero to a hero to a straight-up bad guy. With Mr. Nobody missing and Little Nobody being out of commission, his character Agent Aimes took the reigns and hunted Dom’s family. But in the end, he turned out to be an ally of Momoa’s Dante.

7) Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson in The Suicide Squad (Image via DC)

Peter Davidson has been making a lot of cameos in recent times. Recently in Fast X, he appeared as an old fixer associate of Ramsey in London. After Tej, Roman, Han, and Ramsey were branded as the most wanted international terrorists, they needed high-tech computers to get back in the game.

So, they went to Pete Davidson’s character, a guy who ran a black-market site with the username of @Bowie420. But instead of helping them, Bowie420 betrayed his old friend Ramsey by alerting the authorities about their whereabouts.

Before Fast 10, he starred in The Suicide Squad as an expendable Task Force X member called Blackguard. His role wasn’t huge as James Gunn only brought him in to be killed off. But after that, the SNL star also had a short came in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

8) Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood GQ in Suicide Squad (Image via DC)

Scott Eastwood made his Fast Saga debut as Little Nobody in The Fate of the Furious. Then he sat out for the entirety of F9 and made a return as the new leader of the agency that Mr. Nobody initially ran. But on his mission to save Rome, Dante bombed his car. Thanks to Letty, Little Nobody survived and went into recovery.

Before Little Nobody, Scott Eastwood also had a little role in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad as one of the military men, GQ. Many thought that he might turn out to be Nightwing. But ultimately, he played a smaller expendable character that died for the greater good.

9) Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren as Hespera (Image via DC)

Helen Mirren joined the Fast Saga as Magdalene 'Queenie' Ellmanson-Shaw, the mother of Deckard, Owen, and Hattie Shaw. After having small appearances in the last three Fast movies, she had a small cameo in Fast X, where she helped Dom get out of Rome after he was branded as the most wanted man on Earth.

But earlier in the year, she was also seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods as one of its main villains, playing the older daughter of Atlas, Hespera. She had the power of elements and countered almost every ability of Shazam. But ultimately, she ended up helping the titular hero against her maniacal sister Kalypso.

After Fast X, it will be interesting to see if other DC actors will also get added to the franchise via Fast 11. Honorable mention – Michael Rooker, who played Savant in The Suicide Squad, also appeared in F9 as Buddy Hubbard.

