All Marvel movies & series release dates in 2023

Fans of Marvel movies waited eagerly as the MCU entered Phase 5. The upcoming films and series are meant to tie together as the narrative leads to the finale of Phase 6. This makes all movies and shows in 2023 very important for viewers.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed the movies that highlight Phase 5. It kicked off with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The next movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, the first 2023 MCU movie, has already hit the screens on February 17, 2023. Among shows, The Mandalorian season 3 has also started airing on Disney+ this March.

Though MCU is more popular among moviegoers, other releases from the company are slated to premiere in 2023. Other than that, MCU is releasing sequels and follow-ups on Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel. Disney+ also has an action-packed series ready to hit screens.

Marvel movies to look out for in 2023

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 – May 5, 2023

The long-due sequel is ready to premiere in May this year. The pandemic-related issues and other problems in the production team delayed the commencement of work planned to end in 2021. However, the good news is that the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 confirms the complete cast of characters. The movie will also disclose Rocket Raccoon’s past.

2) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

The 2018 animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was widely appreciated for its engaging visuals and introduction of Miles Morales. This has raised expectations for the sequel. In this story, Miles is set to travel into different realities. With Sony working hard on the animations, the sequel may be as interesting as the first movie.

3) The Marvels – July 28/November 10, 2023

The three female leads will come together in one movie - The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

The fascinating fact about The Marvels is that the storyline brings an MCU and a Disney+ character into the same space. A unique sequel to the movie Captain Marvel and the Disney series called Ms Marvel, the movie will also include the character Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. The scriptwriter for this project is Megan McDonnell, who also wrote WandaVision.

4) Kraven The Hunter – October 6, 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular role of Kraven (Image via Marvel)

As mentioned before, some movies are non-MCU stories. This movie is a story based on a Spider-Man villain placed in the same space as Morbius and Venom. Sony Pictures has plans to release a Sinister Six movie.

There is speculation that Kraven may be part of that big plot. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the titular role who was seen previously as MCU’s Quicksilver. Production started in 2021, and some teasers are already doing the rounds.

Series from Disney+ and Marvel to watch in 2023

1) Secret Invasion

Samuel Jackson plays a central role in the series featuring Nick Fury’s battle to stop a Skrull invasion. The Secret Invasion has a storyline of six episodes, and fans may look out for an impressive cast of Maria Hill, Ben Mendelson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

2) What If…? season 2

Date for What If..? S2 is not finalized (Image via Disney+)

An animated tribute to MCU’s Multiverse Saga in a series of “what if” situations is back for its second show. The series will have nine episodes and is slated to air in the spring of 2023.

From footage released by SDCC, unusual events are lined up, such as Peggy Carter receiving the title of Captain America and fighting Steve Rogers, who is part of HYDRA. Jeffrey Wright returns as the narrator, The Watcher.

3) Loki season 2

The success of Loki S1 calls for a season 2 of Thor's brother (Image via Disney+)

The demigod is returning to TV screens in the summer of 2023. Considering the success of season 1, the following season was long awaited. The plot of Loki season 2 will pick up from where it left off in the previous season's finale episode. Moreover, Tom Hiddleston continues in the titular role.

4) Ironheart

Riri Williams of Wakanda is getting an exclusive show as Ironheart (Image via Marvel)

Riri Williams debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has since created an important space for herself as Ironheart in the MCU universe. Introduced to provide an alternative to the now-dead Iron Man, Ironheart is a bright MIT student. The smart character has designed a similar suit for herself. She deserves this six-part series due in the autumn of 2023 to connect to the Phase 6 finale.

5) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Due in the winter months of 2023, WandaVision's Agatha, a witch, gets her own show. Not much has been revealed about the storyline, but Kathryn Hanh has been cast for the titular role. Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Emma Caulfield are expected to be cast in the new series.

Since every Marvel fan is anticipating an enthralling Phase 6 finale, they would be excited to catch up with the character development and storylines presented in each of these movies and series of Phase 5. 2023 looks quite packed with shows that will keep viewers busy.

