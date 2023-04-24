Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Early free screenings announced

The final installment of James Gunn's Guardians trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be available for an early screening in select theaters across the United States on April 28, 2023, as per a recent tweet from Marvel Studios.

The upcoming film, which will be released worldwide on May 5, 2023, will likely serve as the swan song for the current iteration of the Guardians team and will also be James Gunn's final project with Marvel and Disney before he fully commits himself to his and Peter Safran's newly acquired DC Universe.

For those who cannot wait until May 5 to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and want to have the chance to catch it early, this article lists down all the details known so far about the event. However, one must note that this early screening will only be exclusive to certain parts of the United States.

Passes for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 early screenings can be acquired on the Gofobo website

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Fans attending one of the 25 special screenings will also receive a collectible mini poster. Get tickets now: #GotGVol3 On April 28, be among the first to see Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by attending an @IMAX Special Fan Screening!Fans attending one of the 25 special screenings will also receive a collectible mini poster. Get tickets now: gofobo.com/seeGOTGv3 On April 28, be among the first to see Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by attending an @IMAX Special Fan Screening! Fans attending one of the 25 special screenings will also receive a collectible mini poster. Get tickets now: gofobo.com/seeGOTGv3 #GotGVol3 https://t.co/vAD5o82IQj

In a recent tweet, Marvel Studios announced that fans living in the below-listed states of the US can book tickets and get passes via the Gofobo website for an early screening of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which will take place on April 28 in 25 theaters. All 25 of the screenings will also occur at 7 pm Pacific Time (PT).

In addition, some of the theaters have screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in IMAX 3D:

AMC North Point Mall 12 IMAX - Atlanta, Georgia

AMC Assembly Row 12 - Boston, Massachussetts

Regal City, North 14 & RPX - Chicago, Illinois

AMC Firewheel 18 - Dallas, Texas

AMC Westminister Promenade 24, IMAX, Westminister - Denver, Colorado

Regal Grand Parkway 22 - Houston, Texas

AMC Indianapolis 17 - Indianapolis, Indiana

AMC Barrywoods 24 IMAX - Kansas City, Missouri

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX - Los Angeles, California

AMC Burbank 16 IMAX — Los Angeles, Calif.

AMC Aventura 24 IMAX — Miami/Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

AMC Rosedale 14 — Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

AMC Lincoln Square 13 — New York, N.Y.

Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX — Orlando, Fla.

AMC Neshaminy 24 — Philadelphia, Pa.

AMC Westgate 20 IMAX — Phoenix, Ariz.

Megaplex Theatres at Geneva, Vineyard — Salt Lake City, Utah

Santikos Palladium IMAX — San Antonio, Texas

AMC Palm Promenade 24 — San Diego, Calif.

AMC Mercado 20 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 — Seattle, Wash.

Ronnies 20 Cine — St. Louis, Mo.

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP — Toronto, ON

AMC Tysons Corner 16 — Washington D.C.

Guardians of the Galaxy @Guardians



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: #GotGVol3 Early reactions are cranking up the volume for the biggest event of the summer.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: fandango.com/guardiansofthe… Early reactions are cranking up the volume for the biggest event of the summer. 😎Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: fandango.com/guardiansofthe… #GotGVol3 https://t.co/8ZmTeA5G9Q

Additionally, the early screening announcement from Marvel states that fans who attend one of the special screenings have a chance to receive a collectible mini-poster of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

As per the disclaimer section in the pass selection terms and conditions, seatings for the film will be given on a "first-come, first-serve" basis. The disclaimer also states that even if fans have a ticket, it does not guarantee that they have a seat and that the theater will be overbooked to ensure a "full-house."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 plot and cast details

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will see the team go up against Rocket's creator, The High Evolutionary (Image via Marvel)

The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will focus on Peter Quill (Star-Lord) and his fellow Guardians, comprised of Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Cosmo the Spacedog, Groot and Rocket, who have acquired Knowhere. They go up against a new villain known as the High Evolutionary, who has ties to Rocket's mysterious past.

Along the way, Quill and his ragtag team must contend with an alternate timeline version of Gamora from Avengers: Endgame, who is now the leader of the Ravagers. Quill will thus also be forced to deal with his unresolved anger and sadness following the death of the Gamora version in Avengers: Infinity War.

The official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 reads:

"In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The following actors will serve as the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog

Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary

Dee Bradley Baker as Blurp

Additionally, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum will appear in the film as Stakar Ogord and Martinex, reprising their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos, and Asim Chaudhry will also appear in the film in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy @Guardians



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: #GotGVol3 Guardians, let’s give the galaxy one more showGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: fandango.com/guardiansofthe… Guardians, let’s give the galaxy one more show 🎵 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: fandango.com/guardiansofthe… #GotGVol3 https://t.co/pdo6y3S5mV

Nathan Fillion is also set to make a cameo appearance in the film. The actor had previously appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy as a prisoner in the Klyn. He also had a cut cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where he would have played Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man.

As of now, it remains to be seen if any of the Guardians, aside from Dave Bautista's Drax who confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be his final appearance as the character, will appear in any future installments.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is written and directed by James Gunn. It serves as the second film of Marvel's Phase Five.

